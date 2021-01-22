BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Friday 22 January 2021
Advertisement

Kilkenny native and Mount Leinster Rangers mastermind named Carlow hurling manager

Tom Mullally takes the reins from Colm Bonnar.

By Emma Duffy Friday 22 Jan 2021, 8:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,846 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5332407
Tom Mullally celebrates at the final whistle of the 2013 Leinster senior club final. after steering Mount Leinster Rangers to victory over Oulart-The Ballagh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tom Mullally celebrates at the final whistle of the 2013 Leinster senior club final. after steering Mount Leinster Rangers to victory over Oulart-The Ballagh.
Tom Mullally celebrates at the final whistle of the 2013 Leinster senior club final. after steering Mount Leinster Rangers to victory over Oulart-The Ballagh.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CARLOW SENIOR hurlers have a new manager in Kilkenny native Tom Mullally.

He takes over from Colm Bonnar, who left the role in November after four years, and has since joined the Tipperary ladies backroom team under the watchful eye of new manager and All-Ireland winning hurling captain Declan Carr.

A native of Glenmore in Kilkenny, Mullally is best known for his time in charge of Mount Leinster Rangers. He was manager of the Carlow club outfit when they won the 2013 Leinster senior title against the odds, and got to the 2014 All-Ireland club final, before losing out to Portumna.

Mullally has enjoyed a colourful coaching journey over the last few years.

A brother of former Kilkenny players Richie and Paddy, he coached Clara in Kilkenny to the 2013 county senior — their first in 27 years. He was Wexford U21 manager in 2018, steering them to the Leinster final, though they lost to Galway in the star-studded clash.

Most recently, Mullally was a coach/selector for the Carlow minors in 2020, and the Naas senior hurling manager. He has also been involved with the Wexford U21 and Wicklow senior teams of late.

“We are delighted to announce this evening that Kilkenny native Tom Mullally has been ratified as manager of our senior hurling team,” Carlow GAA wrote on Twitter last night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We wish Tom and his soon to be announced Management Team every success.”

He fills the vacancy left by Bonnar, who stepped down in the wake of the county’s Joe McDonagh Cup exit. 

During his tenure, the Tipperary native oversaw Carlow’s progression to the Leinster SHC for two seasons. They also lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup, Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A league crown during his time in charge.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie