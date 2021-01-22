Kilkenny native and Mount Leinster Rangers mastermind named Carlow hurling manager

Tom Mullally celebrates at the final whistle of the 2013 Leinster senior club final. after steering Mount Leinster Rangers to victory over Oulart-The Ballagh.

Tom Mullally celebrates at the final whistle of the 2013 Leinster senior club final. after steering Mount Leinster Rangers to victory over Oulart-The Ballagh.

THE CARLOW SENIOR hurlers have a new manager in Kilkenny native Tom Mullally.

He takes over from Colm Bonnar, who left the role in November after four years, and has since joined the Tipperary ladies backroom team under the watchful eye of new manager and All-Ireland winning hurling captain Declan Carr.

A native of Glenmore in Kilkenny, Mullally is best known for his time in charge of Mount Leinster Rangers. He was manager of the Carlow club outfit when they won the 2013 Leinster senior title against the odds, and got to the 2014 All-Ireland club final, before losing out to Portumna.

Mullally has enjoyed a colourful coaching journey over the last few years.

A brother of former Kilkenny players Richie and Paddy, he coached Clara in Kilkenny to the 2013 county senior — their first in 27 years. He was Wexford U21 manager in 2018, steering them to the Leinster final, though they lost to Galway in the star-studded clash.

Most recently, Mullally was a coach/selector for the Carlow minors in 2020, and the Naas senior hurling manager. He has also been involved with the Wexford U21 and Wicklow senior teams of late.

We are delighted to announce this evening that Kilkenny native Tom Mullally has been ratified as Manager of our Senior Hurling Team.

We wish Tom and his soon to be announced Management Team every success🇬🇳@itcarlow 🇬🇳 #CarlowRising 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/mP5f2cHWnh — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) January 21, 2021

“We are delighted to announce this evening that Kilkenny native Tom Mullally has been ratified as manager of our senior hurling team,” Carlow GAA wrote on Twitter last night.

“We wish Tom and his soon to be announced Management Team every success.”

He fills the vacancy left by Bonnar, who stepped down in the wake of the county’s Joe McDonagh Cup exit.

During his tenure, the Tipperary native oversaw Carlow’s progression to the Leinster SHC for two seasons. They also lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup, Christy Ring Cup and Division 2A league crown during his time in charge.

