Tom O'Sullivan the star of the show, Dingle's dramatic winner, St Brigid's agony

1. Tom O’Sullivan, the star of the show

Such was the high level of play he served up in the semi-final comeback against Ballyboden, scoring six points with a series of majestic efforts off the outside of his boot, that it was going to be hard for Tom O’Sullivan to surpass that display in Dingle colours. The Kerry senior was the subject of intense scrutiny before this game, as regards how effective he could be for his team and how opponents St Brigid’s would seek to stifle his influence.

He stamped his authority on the game straight away, striking over two points from play and setting up a two-pointer for Conor Flannery inside the opening eight minutes of the game. O’Sullivan set the tone for so much of Dingle’s attacking play and then out of possession was required to do so much to try to limit dangermen like Conor Hand on the side of the Roscommon champions.

Dingle’s Mikey Geaney celebrates with Tom O’Sullivan at the final whistle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In extra-time it appeared as if the exertions of the afternoon had drained O’Sullivan energy resources with cramp settting in. With 78 minutes gone on the clock, his team trailed 1-19 to 0-20 as their All-Ireland title dream looked on the brink of finally ending. And then O’Sullivan exploded to life once once more, unleashing his full range of football gifts.

He surged forward for the point that cut deficit, cutting through the gap for the levelling point, and then holding possession, drew St Brigid’s players towards him, and fed Mikey Geaney in space for the winning score. A towering performance ended with O’Sullivan an All-Ireland club champion.

*****

Advertisement

2. The latest dramatic club final match-winner

Ballygunner’s presence in the hurling final yesterday sparked recollections of their previous All-Ireland winning experience, the moment Harry Ruddle’s name entered club folklore when he drilled home the goal that settled the 2022 decider. On that same February evening, Jerome Johnston made his famous contribution for Down’s Kilcoo when he found the roof of the net at the close of extra-time to deliver football silverware. In January 2024, it was Eanna Burke who swung over the wonder point from the Hogan Stand sideline that settled the hurling final in the favour of Galway’s St Thomas.

Dingle's Mikey Geaney kicks the winning point. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Mikey Geaney can slip into that category of dramatic match-winners now. Brought on in the 58th minute of yesterday’s football decider, he made his most significant contributionb in the 82nd minute with a swing of his left foot. His ball-winning abilities on breaks and energetic style of play, have been valuable ingredients for Dingle to draw on all year, stripping Brian Stack of possession moments before his winner was another crucial intervention. Dublin-based and with his first child due in the next few days, the commitment required to remain in the Dingle squad has been huge, but he was rewarded for the time invested with that famous shot.

82 nóim@DingleGAA 0-23 @StBrigidsRos 1-19



Mikey Geaney leis an iarracht agus Geaney leis an scór chun an chluiche a bhuacaint!😱🤯🤝



After a titanic battle, Dingle are All Ireland Club Champions after extra time!!



BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺 #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/peKTbeAHTg — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 18, 2026

*****

3. Agony for St Brigid’s

The outcome of the 2024 club final was hard for St Brigid’s to digest, caught by a late charge from a Conor Glass inspired-Glen and edged out by a single point. They could console themselves then that a developing team would learn from that first final experience and put it to effective use. To suffer their second All-Ireland final defeat in three campaigns yesterday was a shattering expericence, again falling only one point short and this time after battling all the way through eighty-plus minutes of absorbing, energy-sapping action.

The Roscommon team looked a desolate bunch at the final whistle. The game looked within their grasp on several occasions. They failed to kick on sufficiently from Ruaidhri Fallon’s second-half goal, wasteful in front of the posts, but were hauled back into contention thanks to Fallon’s memorable 65th minute kick. He was one of several leading St Brigid’s lights, Conor Hand and Shane Cunnane were also terrific, and Charlie O’Carroll’s 78th minute point had the look of an insurance score as they went two up.

St Brigids' Ben O’Carroll and Ronan Stack dejected after the match. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

But their All-Ireland ambitions were smashed by the run of three points that Dingle strung together to snatch glory and turning over possession on a couple of occasions in extra-time proved costly.

“We’re devastated, I can’t say anymore,” reflected Anthony Cunningham afterwards.

“Devastated for the players, the effort they put in, devastated for our fans, and for the county, and for the work the club has done to get us here. It is really, really tough. Heart-breaking, they’ll rise again, I’ve no doubt about that.”

*****

4. Dingle’s name on the cup

It was meant to be. Their name was on the cup all year. There was a sense of destiny to it. Those stock phrases can sometimes get thrown out when reflecting on a team’s championship success. They can feel misleading and simplistic at times, but the extraordinary nature of this Dingle club campaign, perhaps means on this occasion there is more credence to it.

Conor Geaney and Mark O'Connor celebrate Dingle's All-Ireland final win. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Things aligned for them in terms of player availabilty with Mark O’Connor the high-profile returnee thanks to the arrangement he struck with Geelong, but Gavin Curran and the O’Connor brothers, AIdan and Patrick, were others that proved critical in getting onto the pitch. Those starters allowed influential substitutes like Mikey Geaney and Ned Ryan to be held in reserve, both made critical turnovers in extra-time yesterday, while Geaney notched the winner.

Related Reads Mark O'Connor: 'The Dingle boys will be under the coffin someday. It just means the world' Dingle's All-Ireland match-winner: 'I didn't think I had enough in it, it just creeped over' Late Geaney point secures dramatic All-Ireland win for Dingle against St Brigid's

But aside from that the theme of Dingle’s season has been stirring revivals that saw them overtake Mid Kerry, Austin Stacks, St Finbarr’s, Ballyboden St-Enda’s and finally St Brigid’s. They conjured up the pieces of scoring magic from Paul, Conor, and Dylan Geaney when needed at various stages.

Paul Geaney lifts the Andy Merrigan Cup for Dingle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“When we got the chance, we had to try and take it and our stars aligned this year,” stated Paul Geaney afterwards.

“Maybe it could be arrogance, I was convinced that we were going to win the All-Ireland really throughout, deep down – and I couldn’t envisage any other outcome. So maybe that deep belief kind of just helped.”