'Hopefully it's a springboard': Ulster hoping to ride Six Nations momentum into URC title race

TOM STEWART BELIEVES that the form shown by Ulster’s frontline players when with Ireland will be a huge boost to the province’s squad as they begin the drive towards the business end of the season.

“It’s obviously been really good to see our guys go well,” said Stewart, who was also part of the Irish set-up and came off the bench for his first Six Nations game against Wales.

“I think that puts a positive spin on how people see us as a province.

“For the likes of Tom (O’Toole), moving over to loosehead and playing four of the five games in the campaign, that was class to see.

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“And you see Cat (Robert Baloucoune) and obviously Big Stu (McCloskey) and Nick (Timoney) going so well.

“It’s stuff that we knew was happening here, and we’re not surprised about how well they played because they do it for us here week in, week out.

“It’s definitely been good to see people getting rewarded,” the 25-year-old hooker added of a Six Nations campaign which also saw Jacob Stockdale, Cormac Izuchukwu and Nathan Doak play in green.

“Those guys being involved in the campaign, it’s massive, and hopefully it’s a springboard for where we can get to.

“I felt definitely more a part of it this time, getting a run on, as I’ve been in Six Nations campaigns before and brought in because of people with injuries, but this time it was nice to be a part of it from the start and to get the first Six Nations cap,” added the five-times-capped player.

Stewart could be facing off against some fellow Ireland squad members on Friday evening as Connacht are Ulster’s opponents in Belfast and might have Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Darragh Murray and Bundee Aki all on board.

“They’ve got a good scrum and obviously with Finlay (Bealham) a very good technical scrummager. There are different things that Connacht like to do but I’ve no doubt that they’ll be coming up here to use that (the scrum) as an access point into the game for them.”

Ulster, now third in the URC table, got the better of the westerners in Galway over Christmas, though Stuart Lancaster’s squad come to Belfast off the back of three wins and are chasing hard to break back into the top eight.

“The interpros are definitely different,” said Stewart, “and are some of the hardest games in the year but I’m looking forward to it, and getting back in with the boys.”