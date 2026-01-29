The Kerry teen star with basketball skills looking to make a breakthrough in 2026

THE CONCLUSION OF Kerry’s win over Roscommon last weekend was greeted with controversy, but amidst all the debates about the legitimacy of the score, there was still an appreciation for the quality of the provider.

Tomás Kennedy received widespread applause for his tremendous fetch to nab the decisive point. His tally of 1-3 was the ultimate sign-off for his league debut to help get Kerry’s Division 1 title defence off the mark.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s star was first added to the Kerry senior set-up last year after completing his Leaving Cert, going on to make championship appearances off the bench against Cavan and Armagh as Kerry ended the year with the Sam Maguire. Kennedy didn’t make an appearance in the All-Ireland final but he had banked some valuable minutes which included a point in the Cavan game.

He continued to make an impression during the recent McGrath Cup campaign, capturing the attention of manager Jack O’Connor.

“Young [Tomas] Kennedy there at full forward looked a real prospect,” he said. “We have good hopes for him, he has all the tools. If he can stay fit he has a very high ceiling.

And at only 19, it will be intriguing to watch him explore the limits of his ability.

Advertisement

Before reviewing the finer points of Kennedy’s display in Killarney last weekend, let’s rewind and read back over the previous chapters of his story in sport. A former Kerry minor, Kennedy earned a spot on the U20 Football Team of the Year in 2025 after helping Tomás Ó Sé’s side complete a Munster four-in-a-row. Kennedy was Kerry’s top scorer in the final against Cork, notching 1-3 (0-1 mark) on the way to victory. He’s eligible to play at this grade again in 2026.

He was on form at schools level last year too, scoring 1-1 from play to help Mercy Mounthawk (Tralee) to a convincing victory over Hamilton High School (Bandon) in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final. He added another 1-2 in the final against St Brendan’s College (Killarney) as the Tralee school completed a back-to-back success in the competition.

Kennedy was also involved for Mercy Mounthawk’s Hogan Cup final defeat to Omagh CBS in 2024, while there was semi-final heartache for his school last year against St Patrick’s Maghera of Derry.

Kennedy in action for Mercy Mounthawk Tralee. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Kennedy also represented his school with distinction in basketball, winning an All-Ireland Under 19A Boys Cup with Mercy Mounthawk in 2024. He was one of their top-scorers in the final, sinking 17 points against St. Malachy’s Belfast.

He played for Tralee Magic from when he was 10 up to U18 National Cup level and has lined out for Ireland at the U16 grade.

Kerry has a proud tradition of producing athletes who have excelled in both basketball and Gaelic football. Mike Quirke, a fellow Kerins O’Rahillys man, is a notable member of that list. Kerry’s Star boy, Kieran Donaghy has also famously balanced his time between basketball and football. Incidentally, the 2006 Footballer of the Year will be working closely with Kennedy after he became a high profile addition to Jack O’Connor’s backroom team this year.

And so, it’s over to Kennedy to bring his skills from the court to the Kerry GAA jersey.

70 nóim @Kerry_Official 2-18 (24)@RoscommonGAA 1-20 (23)



Ná bí ag caint ar dhráma!! Tomás Kennedy le pointe chun an cluiche a bhuachaint 🤯



Roscommon feel the point didn't go over in time. Drama!



IARBHEO AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/G096moT54y — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 25, 2026

He did that to great effect during last Sunday’s performance, particularly for his buzzer-beater point. With time almost up, Seán O’Shea floated in a high ball from a free near the sideline. Kennedy used his positional awareness to start his run from behind the other players who were waiting for the ball to drop.

That gave him enough momentum to propel him high above the crowd, secure possession, and snatch the win for Kerry with a fisted effort over the bar.

He demonstrated his aerial ability at other times in the game too. Just before half-time, Tony Brosnan sent a delivery into the Roscommon square. Hovering around the endline, ready to collect, was an alert Kennedy who was instantly wrapped up by Roscommon goalkeeper Aaron Brady. Kennedy managed to wriggle free and create enough space to squeeze his shot into the net. Kerry then took a 1-9 to 1-6 lead into half-time.

34 nóim @Kerry_Official 1-08 (11)@RoscommonGAA 1-06 (9)



Cúl! Freagra láithreach ó Chiarraí agus is an-chríoch é sin ó Thomás Kennedy 🤯



That is a fantastic finish from the young man!



IARBHEO/DEFERRED AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/hTECFxWZ9I — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 25, 2026

And Kennedy could have had a second goal in the opening quarter of the game. This time, it was Micheál Burns who was the provider, slicing a beautiful pass into the teen sensation who snuck in behind his defender. Again, his positioning was on point. Kennedy’s shot at goal was blocked down by Caelim Keogh, but he was still able to get his point from the mark.

Another example of Kennedy lording the skies in this clip here from that win for Mercy Mounthawk against the Sem in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final last year.

GOAL for @MounthawkMercy! 👏



Tomas Kennedy rises highest in the square and finishes it! Is that the decider in the tie? 🏆https://t.co/QU7uPhpieW 📺 pic.twitter.com/sqoPqGZy8h — Clubber (@clubber) February 8, 2025

Related Reads 7 games broadcast live across GAA football and hurling leagues next weekend Change to hooter rule has seen Gaelic football end game lose something Fourteen players out, but still the flame is burning bright for Armagh this winter

There are certainly hints of Donaghy’s playing style coming through in the way Kennedy performs. Kerry fans will be hoping that another star has been born as their side aims to retain their Division 1, Munster and All-Ireland titles in 2026.

The rest of the league offers him plenty of opportunities to strengthen his case for more game time. And with Kerry’s All-Ireland club winners yet to return to the fold, Kennedy is all the more likely to get the nod from O’Connor and continue his rise.

Ballyshannon could provide the stage for another Kennedy exhibition in Round 2 as Kerry travel to face a Donegal side who also opened their league with a win against Dublin. Experienced defender Brendan McCole started at full-back in that game and would give Kennedy a measure of where he stands at this level, should they be instructed to square off.

Another glimpse into an exciting dual talent from the Kingdom would surely follow.

****