This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tomic stripped of Wimbledon prize money for not meeting 'professional standards'

The Australian has found himself in hot water after being fined for not trying hard enough.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 11:20 AM
58 minutes ago 2,904 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4709913
Tomic in action at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Tomic in action at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Tomic in action at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
Image: Bradley Collyer

AUSTRALIA’S BERNARD TOMIC was stripped of his entire £45,000 Wimbledon prize money for tanking his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes.

The controversial Tomic, who has been accused of not trying previously in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday.

“It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards,” said a statement by the All England Club.

“Therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money.”

The best-of-five-sets match against Tsonga was the shortest at the tournament and the second quickest overall after Elise Mertens’ 48-minute win over Fiona Ferro in the best-of-three women’s event.

“I think I played as best as I could. It’s just I played terrible,” said the world number 96 Tomic, who was a top 20 player in 2011 when he reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Since then, he has often been dubbed ‘Tomic the tank engine’ by a critical Australian media.

When he was asked if he was happy with the effort he was making on court at Wimbledon, he snapped: “Next question please.”

Tomic has run foul of the Wimbledon authorities in the past.

Two years ago, he was fined after admitting he had faked an injury and complained of being bored in defeat to Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

His racquet sponsor Head dropped him as a client.

Source: Latest Videos/YouTube

At the French Open this year, Tomic slumped to a straight-sets first round loss to Taylor Fritz in just 88 minutes.

Tomic has never been far from controversy.

Earlier this year, the head of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley described Tomic as “bad for the culture of Australian tennis”.

In 2015, he was arrested in Miami after a late-night penthouse party while, in 2018, he boasted about his income.

“I just count money, that’s all I do. I count my millions,” he said after failing to get through qualifying at the Australian Open.

At the US Open in 2017, he told journalists: “I’m not the smartest person in the world.”

Tomic is not be the first player to be fined for alleged lack of effort in recent weeks.

America’s Anna Tatishvili was stripped of her first round prize money at Roland Garros for “not playing at a professional standard”.

She lost to Greece’s 33rd-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-0, 6-1 in 55 minutes, only three minutes fewer than Tomic who had played a set more.

Tatishvili had returned to competition following a 31-month absence due to a serious ankle injury and multiple surgeries.

She is appealing the ruling, claiming she is the victim of discrimination.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie