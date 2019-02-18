This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another setback for former Ireland U21 captain in injury-ravaged career

Tommie Hoban, who’s on loan at Aberdeen from Watford, was stretchered off with a knee injury on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Monday 18 Feb 2019, 4:58 PM
16 minutes ago 557 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4500010
Watford defender Tommie Hoban has suffered another injury blow while on loan at Aberdeen.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Watford defender Tommie Hoban has suffered another injury blow while on loan at Aberdeen.
Watford defender Tommie Hoban has suffered another injury blow while on loan at Aberdeen.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TOMMIE HOBAN’S ROTTEN luck with injuries continued during Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

After injuring his knee by catching his studs in the turf, the 25-year-old defender left the field on a stretcher shortly before half-time in Saturday’s game at Pittodrie.

Hoban is now expected to be faced with another spell on the sidelines, with the former Republic of Ireland U21 captain due to have a scan today to learn the extent of the damage.

“It’s a knee injury of some sort, we don’t know exactly what,” said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. “We’ll get him scanned [today]. I’m hoping it’s not as serious as it appears, and if there’s any justice for him it won’t be with the amount of injuries he’s had.

“It’s too early to speculate, but he’s in a bit of discomfort so we’ll see how he goes. I was talking to the press before the game and saying how good a player he’s been for us and how he deserves the opportunity to go and get some games in because he’s such a good player. It’s a real disappointment.”

Hoban had only returned to action last month, having suffered a shoulder injury in his league debut for Aberdeen back in August. This is the latest setback in an injury-ravaged career.

The London-born player made 30 appearances for Watford during the 2014-15 season, which ended with the Hornets being promoted to the Premier League.

Despite being handed his first-team debut for the club at the age of 17, Hoban has yet to play his 100th professional game as a result of previous knee, shoulder, ankle and pelvic injuries which have caused long-term absences.

He was sent out on loan to Aberdeen in order to accumulate much-needed game-time, having missed the entirety of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

“Tommie has came back from his injuries this season and you can see the excitement and delight in his face in training. He’s been superb in training and buzzing to be back and then that happens,” Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie told the club’s official website.

“We are all absolutely gutted for him. We don’t know at this stage how bad the injury is but it did not look good. It’s tough for him, we wish him well and hopefully he can bounce back.”

Hoban qualifies to play for Ireland via his Dublin-born mother and his paternal grandparents, who hail from Limerick and Westport. In addition to wearing the captain’s armband for the U21s, his form was monitored by Martin O’Neill during his reign as Irish senior boss.

“Captaining the U21s was massive for me,” Hoban said in an interview with The42 earlier this month. “Leading the team out with the green jersey on, standing there for the national anthem as captain of your country, there’s not much that can top that. It’s something I’m massively proud of and so are my family.

“Getting into the senior set-up is not going to be easy, but it’s a challenge that I’m up for. If I can stay fit and keep playing, I’d be hopeful that my performances will warrant a call-up. If and when that comes, I’ll be ready. It’s definitely something I’m working towards.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Alisson: Liverpool can cope with Virgil van Dijk loss
    Alisson: Liverpool can cope with Virgil van Dijk loss
    'He has the quality and he has the desire': Wenger backs Henry to bounce back after Monaco flop
    Swansea become second Championship side to reach FA Cup last 8

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie