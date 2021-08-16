Former Ireland U21 captain Tommie Hoban retires from football at 27

TOMMIE HOBAN HAS retired from professional football at the age of 27, Crewe Alexandra have confirmed.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 captain has been plagued by injuries over the last few years but managed to make 43 appearances for Aberdeen last season.

The London-born defender departed the Scottish Premiership side to join League One outfit Crewe in the summer.

The reason for his decision is unclear at this stage.

“I had a text off Tommie on the Wednesday before the Cheltenham game, he said he didn’t feel quite right, but it was a pleasant message,” Crewe boss David Artell told the club’s website.

“I gave him a ring and he just told me that he was retiring over the phone and I haven’t seen him since.

“That’s the long and the short of it. The contract situation has been getting sorted over this last week and unfortunately, Tommie has decided to retire.”

A club statement added: “We would like to wish Tommie all the best in his new venture away from football.”

