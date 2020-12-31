BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Man Utd and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies aged 92

Docherty managed 12 clubs as well as his stint in charge of Scotland.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 4:30 PM
Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died aged 92.
Image: Dave Thompson/PA Images
Image: Dave Thompson/PA Images

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family have announced in a statement.

Docherty, who was known as ‘The Doc’, spent nine years as a player with Preston, and won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs – including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby – as well as a stint in charge of Scotland.

But he was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1977.

Docherty died at home in the north west on 31 December.

A family spokesperson said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home.

“He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment.”

