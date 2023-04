TOTTENHAM AND Newcastle boosted their hopes of securing Champions League football next season, with wins this afternoon over Brighton and Brentford respectively.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard’s second spell as Chelsea manager began in disappointing fashion, as the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Wolves.

Premier League 3pm results:

Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Brentford 1-2 Newcastle

Fulham 0-1 West Ham

Leicester 0-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton

Wolves 1-0 Chelsea

