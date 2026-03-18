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Simons scores twice in Tottenham's win, Kane reaches 50-goal tally in Champions League

A first home victory for Tottenham in two months.
10.15pm, 18 Mar 2026

TNT Sports Football / YouTube

Tottenham 3

Atlético Madrid 2

(Atlético Madrid win 7-5 on aggregate)

TOTTENHAM BOWED OUT of the Champions League but only after a rip-roaring last-16 second leg with Atlético Madrid, where Xavi Simons’ brace helped them to a first home victory in two months.

Spurs had lurched from one crisis to another in 2026 and a shambolic 5-2 loss in Madrid last week left Igor Tudor on the brink.

A spirited 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday restored belief and the north London club clawed back more pride tonight despite a 7-5 aggregate defeat.

london-uk-18th-mar-2026-xavi-simons-of-tottenham-hotspur-celebrating-his-goal-to-make-it-2-1-during-the-tottenham-hotspur-v-atletico-madrid-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-2nd-leg-match-at-the Xavi Simons of Tottenham Hotspur celebrating his goal to make it 2-1. Alamy Alamy

Randal Kolo Muani’s 30th-minute opener gave Tottenham a glimmer of hope before Julian Alvarez levelled early in the second half for Atlético.

Simons replied immediately to increase optimism, but David Hancko’s 75th-minute equaliser virtually put the tie to bed.

There was still time for Simons to score a spot-kick in stoppage time to end Spurs’ eight-match winless run with a 3-2 victory and extend an unbeaten home record in Europe to 25 matches.

All eyes now turn to Premier League survival and Sunday’s crucial visit of Nottingham Forest.

*****

harry-kane-of-fc-bayern-munchen-celebrates-after-scoring-a-goal-from-a-penalty-kick-during-the-uefa-champions-league-202526-knockout-phase-round-of-16-second-leg-football-match-between-fc-bayern-mun Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munchen celebrates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick. Nicolò Campo Nicolò Campo

Bayern Munich 4

Atalanta 1

(Bayern Munich win 10-2 on aggregate)

Harry Kane became the first English player to hit 50 Champions League goals, scoring twice as Bayern Munich humbled Atalanta again to complete a 10-2 aggregate win.

The Bundesliga giants set up a mouth-watering quarter-final against Real Madrid, following up their 6-1 victory in Bergamo with a 4-1 home success at the Allianz Arena.

Kane hit the first two, a retaken penalty and a brilliantly worked second, to bring up his half-century and take his season’s tally to 47.

Lennart Karl and Luis Diaz added to the scoring as Bayern racked up double figures for the tie, before a late consolation for Lazar Samardzic for Atalanta.

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