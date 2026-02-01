More Stories
Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City looks on after Tottenham Hotspur equalise. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeDrama

Spurs boost Arsenal's title hopes with thrilling comeback against Man City

Pep Guardiola’s side had been two goals to the good at half-time.
6.30pm, 1 Feb 2026
9

Tottenham 2

Man City 2

TOTTENHAM EARNED a 2-2 draw with Man City in the Premier League today.

The result is a boost for table toppers Arsenal, while damaging Pep Guardiola’s side’s title hopes.

More to follow

