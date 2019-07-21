This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yates climbs to second stage win as Thomas reduces Alaphilippe's lead

The Brit followed up his win on Thursday with another in stage 15 today.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,677 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4733714
Simon Yates celebrates his second Tour de France stage win on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Simon Yates celebrates his second Tour de France stage win on Sunday.
Simon Yates celebrates his second Tour de France stage win on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SIMON YATES CLIMBED to a second Tour de France stage victory in the space of four days and Geraint Thomas clawed time back on race leader Julian Alaphilippe on the Prat d’Albis.

Yates celebrated a maiden Tour win at Bagneres De-Bigorre on Thursday and the Brit pulled away from Simon Geschke to go solo on a tough final climb in the Pyrenees to win a 185-kilometre stage 15 which started in Limoux.

Thibaut Pinot followed up his victory on the Col du Tourmalet on Saturday by taking second place in his homeland 24 hours later, enhancing his chances of winning the race.

Thomas revealed he “really wasn’t feeling great” when he was dropped by Alaphilippe on the brutal Tourmalet, but the defending champion looked in much better shape as he pulled away from the Frenchman to reduce his lead.

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Alaphilippe will still be donning the yellow jersey when the final week starts on Tuesday following a rest day, yet Thomas closed the gap by 37 seconds.

An exhausted Alaphilippe crossed the line in 11th place through gritted teeth, with his advantage over Thomas cut to one minute, 35 seconds and Pinot now has just 1:50 to make up on his compatriot.

Steven Kruijswijk finished in the same time as Thomas, leaving the Team Jumbo-Visma rider 1:47 adrift of Alaphilippe in the general classification battle.

Thomas was dropped for the second time in the weekend late in the stage, yet this time he hit back to lead Kruijswijk and Alejandro Valverde over the line.

Mikel Landa finished in third spot ahead of Emanuel Buchmann, with Thomas’ Team INEOS colleague Egan Bernal fifth – the same spot he holds in the GC standings.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie