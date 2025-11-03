Trent should be remembered for 'great' Liverpool moments, says Slot

LIVERPOOL BOSS ARNE Slot says he will give Trent Alexander-Arnold a warm welcome when Real Madrid visit Anfield on Tuesday, even if the right-back receives a frosty reception from his formerly adoring fans.

The England international, a boyhood Reds fan, ran down his contract to join the Spanish giants in June for a nominal fee.

The 27-year-old played a huge role in the Reds’ return to the top of English and European football under Jurgen Klopp and Slot, winning two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

“I have great memories of the player and of the human being,” said Slot, who won the Premier League during his only season working with Alexander-Arnold.

“I have memories working with him, which were only positive and I have memories when I was watching him in front of the television, which are only positive as well.

“I can remember multiple great moments of him wearing the Liverpool shirt.”

The Dutchman told reporters on Monday: “He will get a warm welcome by me. Let’s first wait and see if he’s on the pitch tomorrow, and how our fans will react.”

The England international was booed by Liverpool fans at times during his final few months at the club as his expected departure approached.

Liverpool have badly missed his presence in a difficult start to Slot’s second season, with six defeats in their past eight games.

But the move to Spain is also yet to work out for Alexander-Arnold, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury and has found himself on the bench a number of times.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is expected to keep faith with Federico Valverde at right-back from the start of Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash.

Just under a year ago Liverpool beat the 15-time European champions 2-0 at this stage of the competition.

However, Madrid arrive on Merseyside in far better form this time around, with French striker Kylian Mbappe in scintillating form.

Los Blancos are five points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga and have a perfect record of three wins from three games in the league phase of the Champions League.

“They have always been a big force in this competition,” said Slot. “A very good team, but we are a very good team as well.”

Slot confirmed Alisson Becker, Alexander Isak and Jeremie Frimpong are out injured, with only Isak in contention to return to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

