Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Tribesmen GAA supporters club say it is 'assessing future' in revealing statement

‘While we desire nothing but the best for all Galway GAA inter-county teams, we are assessing our future over the coming weeks.’

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 3:04 PM
49 minutes ago 1,372 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4925817
A general view of the Galway flag (file pic).
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
A general view of the Galway flag (file pic).
A general view of the Galway flag (file pic).
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

OFFICIAL GALWAY GAA supporters club, Tribesmen supporters club, have this afternoon released a statement noting that it will consider its future over the coming weeks.

In its three-year existence, the Tribesmen GAA supporters club has fundraised almost €1.2 million for Galway teams.

But after being questioned about the credibility of its finances and its links to the under-fire county board in recent weeks, the Tribesmen Supporters Club today released a statement shedding some light on the matter. 

Within, it outlined details of its financial contributions to Galway GAA.

Frustrations at the lack of consultation during the Mazars audit of Galway GAA finances last year were also shared, while the supporters body revealed that it received a medium risk rating in said report.

The statement, in full, released by Tribesmen GAA Supporters Club this afternoon, reads:

“We, the members of the Tribesmen Supporters Club Committee, are a group of individuals who dedicate ourselves, on a purely voluntary basis, to organising events that raise finance to support the preparation of all Galway GAA inter-county teams. 

“Our mission statement is clear and underpins this objective. 

“All funds raised by Tribesmen Supporters Club goes exclusively towards the preparation of all Galway GAA inter-county teams, in both football and hurling. 

Our committee made a conscious decision, not to comment on the recent issues surrounding Galway GAA. However, over the past few weeks, some of our members have been questioned about the credibility of our own finance, and our links with the Galway GAA county board. 

“We have therefore decided to release a short statement, with regard to our financial contribution to Galway GAA over the last three years. 

“In this three-year period the Tribesmen Supporters Club raised €1.177 million, and this income recorded and accounted for, in full, in the dedicated Tribesmen bank account. This account is subject to annual audit and is included in the overall audited accounts of Galway GAA. 

“The primary usage of the funds raised, includes additional equipment and gear sought by team managers, assisting with team holidays and training camps, specialised medical support to players, and ensuring all inter-county teams representing Galway GAA, received the best support to help their preparations when training and representing the county. 

The Mazars audit has recently been made public and this happened without our committee been [sic] consulted or briefed. To clarify, at no stage were we asked for any input to, or given the right of reply, during or since this audit was completed and published.

“In this audit, the Tribesmen Supporters Club GAA received a Medium Risk Rating and we would have been very happy to clarify any questions or queries the auditors may have had, if we had been consulted or asked!

Tribesmen Supporters Club has always acted with transparency and openness, and we have always produced a detailed income and expenditure account for all of the fundraising events organised and delivered by us. Without exception, all funds and donations received by us were checked, receipted and signed off by at least two, and for some events by four or five members of our committee, and at the earliest opportunity, they were lodged and verified that the amount lodged in the bank matched the funds collected. 

“While we desire nothing but the best for all Galway GAA inter-county teams, as do all Galway supporters, we as the Tribesmen Supporters Club, are assessing our future over the coming weeks.”

The statement was signed by chairman Brendan O’Hagan on behalf of the Tribesmen GAA Supporters Club Committee.

