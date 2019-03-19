This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No pain in heaven' - Tributes as record-breaking swimmer dies at 26

Kenneth To has died suddenly after falling unwell at a Florida training camp.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,152 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4551039
Kenneth To pictured competing in 2015.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Kenneth To pictured competing in 2015.
Kenneth To pictured competing in 2015.
Image: AAP/PA Images

RECORD-BREAKING HONG Kong and Australia swimmer Kenneth To has died suddenly aged 26 after falling unwell at a Florida training camp, leaving fellow competitors in shock.

Chinese star Sun Yang, a one-time team-mate of To’s, was among the mourners for the popular swimmer who won Commonwealth and world championships medals with Australia before switching to represent his native Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Sports Institute said To, who held 16 Hong Kong swimming records, was on a three-month training programme at the University of Florida when he was taken ill.

“He felt unwell at a training session and was taken to hospital where sadly, he passed away,” a statement said Tuesday, adding that the Institute was “deeply shocked and saddened”.

“He was extremely popular and loved by his teammates and competitors. Kenneth was known as a truly exceptional person, warm, funny and kind. His sudden passing is a huge loss to local sports.”

Multiple Olympic champion Sun, who teamed up with To for the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2017 China National Games, was among those to pay tribute.

Your love and passion for swimming will always be in our hearts, thank you for everything you’ve given to swimming,” Sun posted on Chinese social media.

“May there be no pain in heaven…RIP.”

To was part of the Australian teams that won Commonwealth gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay in 2014, and silver in the 4x100m medley relay at the 2013 world championships.

He shifted to represent Hong Kong in 2016, but remains the Australian short-course record-holder in the 100m and 200m individual medley.

“I still can’t accept the news of his death, it’s so shocking,” Hong Kong swimmer Yvette Kong told the Apple Daily newspaper.

“He made a lot of contributions to the Hong Kong swimming world. It is such a pity.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Griggs' Ireland fall to 10th in latest World Rugby rankings after dismal Six Nations
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    BARCELONA
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Mourinho: Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    FOOTBALL
    Premier League is overrated, claims Ibrahimovic
    Premier League is overrated, claims Ibrahimovic
    Spain legend Xavi says 48-team World Cup in Qatar 'will not be good'
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie