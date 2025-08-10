Parrott maintains hot start to season with brace in Eredivisie opener

TROY PARROTT MAINTAINED his superb goalscoring form for AZ Alkmaar by netting twice in his side’s 4-1 opening-day win over Groningen in the Eredivisie.

Parrott doubled AZ’s lead from the penalty spot after 18 minutes, and then rounded out the scoring with three minutes remaining.

Troy Parrott’s second of the day😮‍💨



What a finish, his 7th goal this season already in competitions!🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/soPV227L4p — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) August 10, 2025

Having netted a brace in each of Alkmaar’s previous two Conference League qualifying games, Parrott today become the first player to score twice in three consecutive matches for AZ since Mounir El Hamdaoui did so in 2008.

Parrott now has seven goals and one assist in his first four games of the new season.