Parrott scores twice in another AZ win, Ferguson unused in Roma victory

*****

TROY PARROTT SCORED twice and missed a penalty to complete a hat-trick in AZ Alkmaar’s 4-1 league victory over Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Parrott opened the scoring after only four minutes, coolly slotting home having been sent in behind the Utrecht defence. He then doubled the lead 30 minutes later. Parrott initially dropped deep to flick a pass out wide to the right flank, from where he sprinted into the six-yard box to tap home the ensuing cross.

Parrott then missed a penalty on the hour mark to complete his hat-trick, but these were his 12th and 13th goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

The result leaves AZ third in the table, four points behind Feyenoord and PSV.

In Italy, Evan Ferguson was an unused substitute for Roma’s 1-0 win over Sassuolo. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini told Ferguson and his fellow striker Artem Dovbyk to “look in the mirror” amid a goal drought, and so he left both on the bench in favour of Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey.

Dybala struck the only goal of the game to lift Roma level with leaders Napoli, pouncing on the rebound of Brian Cristante’s shot for his 130th Serie A goal, but his first from open play since last December.

Ferguson sat on the bench for the whole games, with Dovbyk introduced for Bailey five minutes after half-time.

Roma sit second because their goal difference is two worse than Napoli, who beat Inter Milan 3-1 on Saturday.

AC Milan, held to a 2-2 draw by Pisa on Friday at the San Siro, dropped to third a point behind. Inter are fourth.

With reporting by – © AFP 2025