Parrott scores again in AZ draw, Ferguson's Roma beaten at Cagliari

Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar 2 -2 Go Ahead Eagles

Serie A

Cagliari 1-0 Roma

TROY PARROTT SCORED his 15th goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar in their 2-2 Eredivisie draw with Go Ahead Eagles. Parrott’s glancing header on 31 minutes got AZ back on terms having fallen behind after only 10 minutes.

A Mats Deijl own goal gave AZ the lead less than 10 minutes later, but Eagles equalised 10 minutes from time to extend AZ’s winless run to four league matches.

Parrott’s goal takes his tally to 20 for club and country so far this season.

In Italy, Evan Ferguson played the final half-hour off the bench as 10-man Roma slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Cagliari.

Down to 10 men for most of the second half after Zeki Celik brought down Michael Folorunsho as the Cagliari midfielder bore down on goal, Roma left Sardinia with nothing due to Gianluca Gateano’s neat finish at a corner in the 82nd minute.

A second straight defeat leaves Gian Piero Gasperini’s fourth-placed team three points behind Inter who thumped Como 4-0 on Saturday night, and that gap to top spot could grow before the end of the day.

Napoli take on fierce rivals Juve with the chance to go one point ahead of Inter and deal a blow to former hero Luciano Spalletti.

Ferguson started on the bench despite the ongoing injury absence of Roma’s other striking option, Artem Dobvyk. Gasperini instead started attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi up front, but introduced Ferguson and Paolo Dybala on 62 minutes. Neither could inspire a turnaround for goal-shy Roma, who have scored only 15 goals in 14 league games so far this season.

With reporting by – © AFP 2025