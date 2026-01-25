This afternoon’s North Holland derby result keeps AZ fifth on 32 points — 21 points adrift of runaway leaders PSV — while Telstar are two points off bottom in 16th.
AZ recently changed manager: Maarten Martens was sacked following a poor run of form, with Leeroy Echteld promoted from the reserve team for the remainder of the season.
Parrott continues his excellent individual season, having scored his 20th club goal last week, while the Dubliner also bagged five goals in two games for Ireland during the November World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Hungary.
Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side return to action in March’s playoff semi-final away to Czechia.
Parrott continues fine form as AZ Alkmaar win North Holland derby
TROY PARROTT PROVIDED the assist as AZ Alkmaar won 1-0 away to Telstar in the Dutch Eredivisie this afternoon.
The Irish striker nodded down to send Danish winger Isak Jensen clear for the decisive goal in the 78th minute.
The commentator on Premier Sports originally thought it was a handball — “You can’t assist like that, Troy,” he quipped — but confirmed it was off Parrott’s head after replays.
More to follow.
