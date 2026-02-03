Troy Parrott continues superb season as winning goal sends AZ to semis

KNVB Cup quarter-final:

AZ Alkmaar 2 Twente 1

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Troy Parrott scored the winning goal as AZ Alkmaar beat Twente in the KNVB Cup quarter-final after extra-time this evening.

The 23-year-old finished clinically from close range in the 97th minute of a closely fought contest.

The goal secured AZ’s place in the semis and means the Dubliner now has 22 goals from 28 appearances in all competitions this season for the Dutch side, in addition to five from four at international level.

Parrott also registered an assist with his deft header, enabling Czech Republic international Matěj Šín to volley home early on

Iceland international Kristian Hlynsson equalised 20 minutes into the second half before the Irishman’s decisive intervention.

While Parrott has enjoyed an excellent season, his team have struggled for consistency, costing manager Maarten Martens his job last month.

Leeroy Echteld was then promoted from the reserve team to take charge for the rest of the season, with the club currently sixth in the Eredivisie, 24 points adrift of runaway leaders PSV, one of several clubs that have recently been linked with Parrott on account of his impressive form.

Elsewhere, in the Championship, Eiran Cashin scored the only goal as relegation-threatened Blackburn beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

The former Ireland U21 international joined the club on a short-term loan on 6 January, having struggled to gain first-team minutes since leaving Derby County for Premier League outfit Brighton.

A well-timed run and opportunistic finish from Ryōya Morishita’s low cross saw the 24-year-old centre-back hand his side a precious three points.

In the same division, Chiedozie Ogbene scored his first goal since March 2024 following a frustrating, injury-ridden spell.

The winger finished coolly after impressively controlling Gustavo Hamer’s long pass.

The former Cork City and Limerick player came off the bench for Sheffield United, scoring their third goal in a 3-1 defeat of Oxford, leaving them 15th in the table.

The 28-year-old joined the Blades on loan from Championship rivals Ipswich Town on 1 September.

Fellow Ireland international Tom Cannon completed 90 minutes as the lone striker for Chris Wilder’s side and produced an assist for Andre Brooks’ 66th-minute goal to put the hosts 2-1 up.

In League One, former Ireland international David McGoldrick scored his 10th goal in 26 appearances, and fifth in his last four, as Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley drew 2-2 with Northampton Town, leaving them 14th in the table.

In League Two, Aaron Drinan scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 84th minute as Swindon Town won 1-0 away at Harrogate.

The victory leaves Ian Holloway’s promotion-chasing outfit fourth in the table, and only two points off second.

The Cork-born striker is the top scorer in the division and now has 23 goals from 30 appearances in all competitions.