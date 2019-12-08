Mourinho explains why he gave Parrott the match ball, hints at midweek Champions League involvement

JOSE MOURINHO HAS explained why he gave Irish teen sensation Troy Parrott the match ball after his Premier League debut yesterday.

Mourinho handing Parott the match ball. Source: Daniel Hambury

The 17-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker was handed a spot on the bench for their home clash against Burnley in a much-needed boost for Irish football.

Spurs were 5-0 winners, with Harry Kane bagging a double and Son Heung-min scoring a truly incredible goal, and while Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko also chipped in with efforts, the match ball went to Parrott.

The Dubliner came on in the 85th minute for Dele Alli, and newly-appointed manager Mourinho made a point of making a nice gesture afterwards.

It was his debut and I think it had a much bigger meaning to a kid who last week was playing against others his age in the Uefa Youth League,” the Portuguese explained — as quoted by the Irish Independent — after taking the ball from Son.

The ex-United and Chelsea boss also noted that Parrott could make a Champions League appearance this week, after making his Premier League debut.

Jose Mourinho wrestles the match ball off Heung-Min Son to give it to Spurs youngster Troy Parrott pic.twitter.com/Sk27JukWE9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 7, 2019

Spurs face Bayern Munich midweek and they’re already through to the last 16, so Mourinho plans to leave Kane out for the trip to Bavaria and the Dubliner may get the nod.

“Today he played in the Premier League at the age of 17,” Mourinho added yesterday.

“Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don’t know. All I can say is Harry Kane won’t. Who plays, we’ll see.

“This was a perfect day for us – no injuries, a clean sheet, goals, perfect football, kids coming on for their first Premier League football. Finally, the boys get a day off tomorrow that I’ve not been able to give them yet.”

Parrott comes on for Dele Alli. Source: Daniel Hambury

Facing Ireland teammate Jeff Hendrick. Source: Daniel Hambury

Applauding fans at the final whistle. Source: Daniel Hambury

Taking the ball. Source: Jonathan Brady

Sharing a hug. Source: Daniel Hambury

Another great picture from the celebrations. Source: Jonathan Brady

- Additional reporting from Omni

