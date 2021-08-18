'Troy's adamant he meant the touch' - praise for Parrott after second goal in two games and audacious assist

Charlton Athletic's George Dobson tries to close down Troy Parrott at Stadium MK last night.

MK DONS BOSS Liam Williams says Troy Parrott is part of a ‘really exciting’ newly-constructed front three at the League One club, after the Ireland international scored his second goal in two games last night.

Having notched the equaliser against Charlton Athletic, the Ireland international laid on the winner for Mo Eisa with an impressive assist that Parrott insisted was deliberate.

“Troy’s adamant he meant the touch for the second one,” said Williams after his first victory as head coach. “I’ve just watched the video back. He was quick to tell me afterwards.

Source: Kenny's Kids/Twitter

“The games I’ve been here, it’s two goals in two games and arguably an assist, whether we give it [to] him or not, we’ll have a discussion. But when you look at it throughout the team, what we have to do is get players in position where they can showcase their strengths, and I think you saw that tonight.”

Parrott formed a dynamic attacking trio with fellow goalscorer Eisa and summer signing Scott Twine.

“I think we have a really good blend,” said Williams, “they’re only three games into playing together, it’s a completely new front three. But it’s very exciting, there’s variation in terms of coming to feet, threatening in behind, one v ones, link-up play. It really excites me watching them.”

At the other end, 22-year-old Dubliner, Warren O’Hora completed 90 minutes at centre back for MK Dons.