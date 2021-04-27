BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel critical of new Champions League format ahead of Real semi-final

The Chelsea boss feels the swift demise of the European Super League last week allowed the revamped group stage to go under the radar.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,264 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5420939
Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of the new Champions League format.
Image: Andy Rain/PA
Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of the new Champions League format.
Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of the new Champions League format.
Image: Andy Rain/PA

CHELSEA HEAD COACH Thomas Tuchel added his voice to those criticising the new Champions League format on the eve of his side’s semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

The German feels the announcement and subsequent swift demise of the European Super League last week allowed the revamped group stage for Europe’s premier club competition to go under the radar.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last week expressed their discontent over the increase in games and the lack of consultation with coaches and players, and Tuchel is not a fan either.

“I’m not sure if I like it because I can only see more games out of it,” he said. “And more games in a schedule that we have… it’s very hard for me to be excited at all.

“All these discussions about Super League made (everyone) forget that we have now a new format of Champions League very soon.”

The competition is to be increased from 32 to 36 teams, from the 2024-25 season, with a new-look group stage that will see all teams play at least 10 fixtures.

“Did they ask any coach about this?” Tuchel continued. “I don’t think so. They did not ask me. Did they ask any player about it? I don’t think so.

“We have so many new formats – Nations League, a new World Championship for clubs coming soon… so much new stuff, so many more games, more teams in the European Championship in the summer.

“It’s just more and more and more games – not more quality, just more games.

“Who should play these games? And at the same time we have three substitutes here in the Premier League, in the toughest competitions. No, I’m not happy about this format, not at all.”

Blues supporters’ vehement public protests forced the club into a U-turn on their Super League participation, and Tuchel has called on fans to back his team in their first Champions League semi-final since 2014.

“We need all the support to be able to overcome this huge step in these two games,” he said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“So, put your anger to the decision, put your anger to the way the decision was presented, which is well understood by me and absolutely fine by me.

“But don’t put it on the team and never doubt the love that all the people here in Cobham and I’m sure all the other clubs, don’t doubt the love everyone has for this game.

“And you will see all the passion on the pitch (on Tuesday) again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie