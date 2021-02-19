BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 19 February 2021
Advertisement

Tuchel takes blame for struggling Chelsea star

The manager has challenged Hakim Ziyech to fight for his place in the team.

By AFP Friday 19 Feb 2021, 5:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,882 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360187
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (file pic).
Image: PA
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (file pic).
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech (file pic).
Image: PA

CHELSEA BOSS Thomas Tuchel has shouldered the blame for Hakim Ziyech’s stalled progress at Stamford Bridge, challenging the midfielder to fight for his place in the team.

Morocco international Ziyech, who signed in July, has only featured twice so far under Tuchel, leading to suggestions the former Ajax star could seek a summer exit.

But Tuchel is adamant he will need to call on Ziyech as the hectic season unfolds.

“It is my fault actually, not his,” Tuchel said on Friday. “It is my hard decisions at the moment as well for Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and for Christian Pulisic sometimes in the half positions where we seem the strongest.

“It is the same for Hakim at the moment and for some other players — there were hard decisions to make. It is never easy but it is a good thing, we have quality to make our decisions.

“There are decisions for other players that means Hakim suffers, I can absolutely understand and agree with that so it is my responsibility and fault in this case that he cannot show more of his potential.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tuchel said he would need all of his players to cope with a frantic schedule as Chelsea compete in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Blues, who have climbed to fourth in the Premier League after four straight wins, travel to struggling Southampton on Saturday.

“When the moment comes we expect the best Hakim Ziyech,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who is unbeaten in his first six games after taking over from the sacked Frank Lampard.

“This is not easy,” he added. “I can agree and understand but this is how it sometimes is during some moments at a club like Chelsea with a squad that keeps winning.

“Sometimes you have to wait. He is not the only guy to suffer from these decisions and if he takes care and shows he is ready when he is needed, things will turn around again I am sure.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie