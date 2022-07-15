Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday

6.30am: The Open Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

10.50am: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11.45am: Tour de France, Stage 13 – Eurosport….(1.30pm – TG4)

6pm: World Athletics Championships – BBC One (7.15pm BBC Four)

7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk; Drogheda United v Bohemian; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Treaty United; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford FC; Cork City v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Northern Ireland v England, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

8pm: Austria v Norway, Women’s Euro 2022 – BBC Three.

11pm: The Barracuda Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

4.45am: Adelaide Crows v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.05am: Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.

9am: The Open Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event, 1pm)

10.25am: Carlton v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 2.

10.30am: Fremantle v Sydney Swans, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.55am: Australia v England, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: Tour de France, Stage 14 – Eurosport.

1.25pm: Live Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen – ITV

1.55pm: Live Racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 1.

2pm: Mayo v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final – TG4.

2pm: Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

3.15pm: Limerick v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Meath v Donegal, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final – TG4.

4pm: DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

4.05pm: South Africa v Wales, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.

5pm: Peamount United v Shelbourne, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

5.30pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Bohemian v Treaty United; Galway FC v Cork City; Women’s National League – LOI TV.

7pm: World Athletics Championships – BBC Three.

7.30pm: Longford Town v Athlone Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Denmark v Spain, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

8pm: Finland v Germany, Women’s Euro 2022 – BBC Four.

8.10pm: Argentina v Scotland, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.

9.45pm: Up For The Match, All-Ireland hurling final – RTÉ 1.

11pm: The Barracuda Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

6.20am: Melbourne v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 3.

8am: The Open Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event, 11am)

11.45am: Tour de France, Stage 15 – Eurosport.

1.50pm: World Athletics Championships – BBC One.

3.30pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior hurling final – RTÉ 1 and Sky Sports Arena.

5pm: Switzerland v Netherlands, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

6pm: Finn Harps v Derry City; Sligo Rovers v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game highlights – RTÉ 2.

11.30pm: The Barracuda Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.

