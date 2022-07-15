Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty to enjoy this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jul 2022, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,617 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5817543
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

Friday

6.30am: The Open Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
10.50am: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11.45am: Tour de France, Stage 13 – Eurosport….(1.30pm – TG4)

6pm: World Athletics Championships – BBC One (7.15pm BBC Four)

7.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk; Drogheda United v Bohemian; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Bray Wanderers v Treaty United; Cobh Ramblers v Waterford FC; Cork City v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Northern Ireland v England, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

8pm: Austria v Norway, Women’s Euro 2022 – BBC Three.

11pm: The Barracuda Championship Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday

4.45am: Adelaide Crows v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.05am: Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.

9am: The Open Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event, 1pm)

10.25am: Carlton v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 2.

10.30am: Fremantle v Sydney Swans, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.55am: Australia v England, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.

11am: Tour de France, Stage 14 – Eurosport.

1.25pm: Live Racing from Newbury and Market Rasen – ITV

1.55pm: Live Racing from the Curragh – RTÉ 1.

2pm: Mayo v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final – TG4.

2pm: Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

3.15pm: Limerick v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

4pm: Meath v Donegal, All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final – TG4.

4pm: DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

4.05pm: South Africa v Wales, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.

5pm: Peamount United v Shelbourne, Women’s National League – LOI TV.

5.30pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

6pm: Bohemian v Treaty United; Galway FC v Cork City; Women’s National League – LOI TV.

7pm: World Athletics Championships – BBC Three.

7.30pm: Longford Town v Athlone Town, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Denmark v Spain, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

8pm: Finland v Germany, Women’s Euro 2022 – BBC Four.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

8.10pm: Argentina v Scotland, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.

9.45pm: Up For The Match, All-Ireland hurling final – RTÉ 1.

11pm: The Barracuda Championship Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

6.20am: Melbourne v Port Adelaide, AFL – BT Sport 3.

8am: The Open Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf…(Sky Sports Main Event, 11am)

11.45am: Tour de France, Stage 15 – Eurosport.

1.50pm: World Athletics Championships – BBC One.

3.30pm: Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior hurling final – RTÉ 1 and Sky Sports Arena.

5pm: Switzerland v Netherlands, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

6pm: Finn Harps v Derry City; Sligo Rovers v UCD; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game highlights – RTÉ 2.

11.30pm: The Barracuda Championship Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie