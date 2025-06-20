9.50am MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, qualifying TNT Sports 2
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 20 June
8am
Golf, R&A Men’s Amateur Championship
Sky Sports Golf
10.30am
Tennis, ATP 500 Halle, WTA 500 Berlin
Sky Sports Tennis
10.40am
AFL, Geelong Cats v Brisbane Lions
TNT Sports 3
11am
Cricket, England v India, Test match – Day 1
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
1.30pm
Racing from Royal Ascot
Virgin Media One and ITV1
1.45pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Switzerland – Stage 6
TNT Sports 1
2.30pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Belgium – Stage 3
TNT Sports 3
4pm
Golf, KPMG Women PGA Championship
Sky Sports Golf
5pm
Mountain Biking, UCI Men Elite, Val di Sole
TNT Sports 1
7pm
Flamengo v Chelsea, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
7.45pm
Galway United v St Pat’s; Drogheda Utd v Sligo Rovers; Shelbourne v Derry City; Waterford v Bohemians; LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
7.45pm
Athlone Town v Finn Harps; Kerry FC v Bray Wanderers; UCD v Cobh Ramblers; Wexford v Longford Town; Dundalk v Treaty Utd; LOI First Division.
LOI TV
8pm
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City; LOI Premier Division.
Virgin Media Two
8pm
Lions v Argentina
TG4 and Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Athletics, Diamond League Paris
BBC Sport iPlayer
8.05pm
Toulouse v Bayonne, French Top 14 rugby quarter-final
Premier Sports 1
10.45pm
Golf, Travelers Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 21 June
2am
Bayern Munich v Boca Juniors, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
4.20am
AFL, Carlton v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1
7.15am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Sydney Swans
TNT Sports 1
8.05am
Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific final
Sky Sports Action
8.30am
Golf, R&A Men’s Amateur Championship
Sky Sports Golf
9.50am
GAA 2025 Highlights
TG4
9.50am
MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, qualifying
TNT Sports 2
10.30am
Mountain Biking, UCI Downhill World Cup Women Elite, Val di Sole
TNT Sports 1
10.35am
AFL, Collingwood v St Kilda
TNT Sports Extra
11am
Tennis, ATP 500 Halle, WTA 500 Berlin
Sky Sports Tennis
11am
Cricket, England v India, Test match – Day 2
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Mountain Biking, UCI Downhill World Cup Men Elite, Val di Sole
TNT Sports 1
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
1pm
Tipperary v Donegal, All-Ireland Ladies SFC
TG4
1.30pm
Racing from Royal Ascot
Virgin Media One and ITV1
1.45pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Switzerland – Stage 7
TNT Sports 3
1.45pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Belgium – Stage 4
TNT Sports Extra
3pm
Mayo v Cork, All-Ireland Ladies SFC
TG4
3pm
WNL Premier Division: Bohemians v Treaty United; Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne; Waterford v Galway Utd; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City (5pm); Wexford v DLR Waves (6pm); Athlone Town v Peamount United (7.30pm).
LOI TV
3.30pm
Kerry v Cavan, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
4pm
Dublin v Limerick, All-Ireland SHC quarter-final
RTÉ 2
5pm
Mamelodi Sundowns v Borussia Dortmund, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
5pm
Portugal v Netherlands, Euro U21 Championship quarter-final
Channel 4
5.30pm
Golf, Travelers Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
5.30pm
Golf, KPMG Women PGA Championship
Sky Sports +
6pm
WNBA, Chicago Sky v Phoenix Mercury
TNT Sports 4
6.15pm
Dublin v Cork, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
6.15pm
Galway v Tipperary, All-Ireland SHC quarter-final
RTÉ 2
8pm
Inter Milan v Urawa Reds, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
8pm
MMA, Jamahal Hill v Khalil Rountree Jr, UFC
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Spain v England, Euro U21 Championship quarter-final
Channel 4
8.05pm
Bordeaux-Begles v Toulon, French Top 14 rugby semi-final
Premier Sports 1
9.30pm
The Saturday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2
*****
Sunday 22 June
2am
River Plate v Monterrey, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
4.10am
AFL, GWS Giants v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 1
6.20am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v Richmond
TNT Sports 4
10.30am
Tennis, ATP 500 Halle, WTA 500 Berlin
Sky Sports Tennis
11am
Cricket, England v India, Test match – Day 3
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
1pm
MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
TNT Sports 2
1.30pm
Roscommon v Tyrone, All-Ireland MFC semi-final
TG4
1.45pm
Down v Galway, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
2pm
Wicklow v Limerick, Tailteann Cup semi-final
RTÉ 2
2pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Switzerland – Stage 8; UCI Tour of Belgium – Stage 5
TNT Sports Extra
3.30pm
Kerry v Mayo, All-Ireland MFC semi-final
TG4
4pm
Donegal v Louth, All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
4pm
Kildare v Fermanagh, Tailteann Cup semi-final
RTÉ 2
5pm
Juventus v Wydad AC, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
5pm
Denmark v France, Euro U21 Championship quarter-final
Channel 4
6pm
Golf, Travelers Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
6pm
Golf, KPMG Women PGA Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
8pm
Real Madrid v Pachuca, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
8pm
Germany v Italy, Euro U21 Championship quarter-final
Channel 4
9.30pm
The Sunday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2
11pm
RB Salzburg v Al-Hilal, Fifa Club World Cup
DAZN
*****
