Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
6am: Pakistan v England 2nd Test – Sky Sports Main Event.
10am: Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa – Day 2, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
1.10pm: Live racing from Cheltenham and Bangor-on-Dee – ITV4.
1.28pm: Ireland v Japan, World Rugby Sevens Series Pool B – World Rugby website.
3pm: Croatia v Brazil, World Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
6pm: QBE Shootout Day 1, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
7pm: Netherlands v Argentina, World Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
7.30pm: Blackrock College v Railway Union, All-Ireland Women’s Rugby League final – TG4.
8pm: London Irish v Montpellier, Champions Cup – BT Sport 1.
11.10pm: World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
Saturday
6am: Pakistan v England 2nd Test Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.51am: Ireland v Uruguay, World Rugby Sevens Series Pool B – World Rugby website.
10am: Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa – Day 3, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
12pm: Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
1pm: Racing 92 v Leinster, Champions Cup – BT Sport 1.
1pm: Sharks v Harlequins, Champions Cup – BT Sport 2.
1.10pm: Live racing from Cheltenham and Doncaster – ITV4.
1.32pm: Ireland v Samoa, World Rugby Sevens Series Pool B – World Rugby website.
3pm: Morocco v Portugal, World Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
3pm: Longford Slashers (Longford) v Mullinahone (Tipperary), All-Ireland ladies football intermediate club final – TG4.
3pm: Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town; Stoke City v Swansea City – Sky Sports Red Button.
3.15pm: Clermont Auvergne v Stormers, Champions Cup – BT Sport 2.
3.15pm: Gloucester v Bordeaux Begles, Champions Cup – BT Sport 1.
5pm: Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), All-Ireland ladies football senior club final – TG4.
5.30pm: La Rochelle v Northampton, Champions Cup – BT Sport 1.
5.30pm: Bulls v Lyon, Champions Cup – BT Sport 2.
6.30pm: QBE Shootout Day 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
7pm: England v France, World Cup quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
7.30pm: Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick), Munster senior club football final – TG4.
8pm: Castres v Exeter, Champions Cup – BT Sport 1.
11.10pm: World Cup highlights – RTÉ 2.
Sunday
6am: Pakistan v England 2nd Test Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
10am: Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa – Day 4, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
11am: European Cross-Country Championships 2022 from Turin – RTÉ 2.
12.30pm: Manchester City v Manchester United, FA Women’s Super League – BBC One.
1pm: Kilcoo (Down) v Glen (Derry), Ulster senior club football final – TG4.
1pm: QPR v Burnley, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
1pm: Sale Sharks v Ulster, Champions Cup – BT Sport 2.
1.10pm: Live racing from Punchestown – RTÉ 2.
3pm: Watford v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Red Button.
3.15pm: Munster v Toulouse, Champions Cup – RTÉ 2 and BT Sport 3.
3.15pm: Saracens v Edinburgh, Champions Cup – BT Sport 2
4.15pm: Aston Villa v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
5.30pm: Ospreys v Leicester Tigers, Champions Cup – BT Sport 2.
6pm: New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles, NFL – Sky Sports NFL.
6pm: QBE Shootout Day 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
6.45pm: Chelsea v Reading, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
9.15pm: San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sky Sports NFL.
