Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 6.05am: Crusaders v Chiefs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 7.30am: Indian Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8.35am: Waratahs v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 1pm: Live Players Championship, Snooker – ITV 4…(later at 7pm).
- 7pm: The Honda Classic, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7.15pm: Italy v Ireland, Six Nations Under-20s – RTÉ 2.
- 7.45pm: Bohemians v Dundalk; Derry City v Cork City; Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne; UCD v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Finn Harps; Bray Wanderers v Kerry; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford; Galway United v Treaty United; Waterford v Longford Town; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Bath v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 2.
- 8pm: Fulham v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
Saturday
- 6.05am: Highlanders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 8am: Indian Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8.35am: Reds v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 11am: Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12pm: Sharks v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
- 12.30pm: St Brendan’s Killarney v Summerhill College Sligo, Hogan Cup semi-final – TG4 YouTube.
- 12.30pm: Coventry City v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2.10pm: Lions v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
- 2.15pm: Italy v Ireland, Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV 1.
- 2.15pm: Omagh CBS v Naas CBS, Hogan Cup semi-final – TG4 YouTube.
- 3pm: Leicester City v Arsenal, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 4pm: Athlone Town v Shelbourne, President’s Cup – LOI TV.
- 4.30pm: Dublin v Mayo, Division 1 Ladies Football League – TG4.
- 4.30pm: Wales v England, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and BBC One.
- 5pm: Kerry v Armagh, Allianz Football League – RTÉ 2.
- 5pm: Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
- 5.30pm: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 5.30pm: Bournemouth v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: The Honda Classic, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 7pm: Mayo v Tyrone, Allianz Football League – TG4.
- 7pm: Live Players Championship, Snooker – ITV 3.
- 7pm: Jake Paul v Tommy Fury, IBF Title Fights – BT Sport Box Office.
- 7.45pm: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
Sunday
- 1.30am: Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7am: Indian Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 11.30am: Bologna v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 12.30pm: Donegal v Galway, Allianz Football League – TG4.
- 1pm: Exeter v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 1pm: Live Players Championship, Snooker – ITV 4…(later at 7pm).
- 1.30pm: Tottenham v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: Monaghan v Roscommon, Allianz Football League – TG4 app and tg4.ie.
- 2pm: Kildare v Derry, Allianz Football League – BBC iPlayer.
- 2pm: Chelsea v Arsenal, FA Women’s Cup – BBC Two.
- 2.30pm: Galway v Limerick, Allianz Football League – TG4.
- 3pm: France v Scotland, Six Nations – RTÉ Two and ITV 1.
- 3pm: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish League Cup final – Premier Sports 1.
- 4.30pm: Man United v Newcastle United, Carabao Cup final – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4.30pm: Bayern Munich v Union Berlin, Bundesliga – Sky Sports App.
- 5.30pm: Almeria v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
- 6pm: Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.30pm: The Honda Classic, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.45pm: Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
- 7.45pm: AC Milan v Atalanta, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 8.30pm: Dallas Mavericks v LA Lakers, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
- 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
