Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Some of the stars in action this weekend.

Friday

10.50am: St Kilda v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.

1pm: US Open second round – Sky Sports Main Event and Golf

1.30pm: Live racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV.

7.30pm: Offaly v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.

7.45pm: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD; Bohemian v Shelbourne; Derry City v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Treaty United v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford FC; Bray Wanderers v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8.05pm: Castres v Toulouse, French Top 14 semi-final – Premier Sports 1.

9.15pm: Spórt Iris, preview sporting weekend – TG4.

Saturday

7.35am: West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.05am: Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific final – Sky Sports Action.

10.25am: GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11am: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Germany qualifying – BT Sport 2.

1.25pm: Live racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV.

1.45pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

3pm: Leicester Tigers v Saracens, Premiership Rugby final – BT Sport 1 and ITV 4.

3.45pm: Clare v Wexford, All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

4pm: US Open third round – Sky Sports Main Event and Golf.

6.30pm: Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship Final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

7.30pm: Longford Town v Cork City, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

8pm: Montpellier v Bordeaux-Begles, French Top 14 semi-final – Premier Sports 2.

Sunday

6.20am: Gold Coast Suns v Adelaide Crows, AFL – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Germany – BT Sport 2.

1.45pm: Sligo v Cavan, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.

1.45pm: Cavan v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship round 2 – TG4.

2pm: US Open final round – Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: Tipperary v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – Spórt TG4.

3.45pm: Meath v Armagh, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship round 2 – TG4.

4pm: Offaly v Westmeath, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.

6.55pm: Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event and F1.

8.30pm: US Open final round – Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

