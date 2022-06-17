Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty to enjoy watching this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jun 2022, 7:30 AM
15 minutes ago 429 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5790953
Some of the stars in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO-PA
Some of the stars in action this weekend.
Some of the stars in action this weekend.
Image: INPHO-PA

Friday

10.50am: St Kilda v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.

1pm: US Open second round – Sky Sports Main Event and Golf

1.30pm: Live racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV.

7.30pm: Offaly v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.

7.45pm: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD; Bohemian v Shelbourne; Derry City v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Treaty United v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford FC; Bray Wanderers v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8.05pm: Castres v Toulouse, French Top 14 semi-final – Premier Sports 1.

9.15pm: Spórt Iris, preview sporting weekend – TG4.

Saturday

7.35am: West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.05am: Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific final – Sky Sports Action.

10.25am: GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 1.

11am: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Germany qualifying – BT Sport 2.

1.25pm: Live racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV.

1.45pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

3pm: Leicester Tigers v Saracens, Premiership Rugby final – BT Sport 1 and ITV 4.

3.45pm: Clare v Wexford, All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

4pm: US Open third round – Sky Sports Main Event and Golf.

6.30pm: Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship Final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

7.30pm: Longford Town v Cork City, LOI First Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

8pm: Montpellier v Bordeaux-Begles, French Top 14 semi-final – Premier Sports 2.

Sunday

6.20am: Gold Coast Suns v Adelaide Crows, AFL – BT Sport 1.

12.30pm: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Germany – BT Sport 2.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

1.45pm: Sligo v Cavan, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.

1.45pm: Cavan v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship round 2 – TG4.

2pm: US Open final round – Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: Tipperary v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – Spórt TG4.

3.45pm: Meath v Armagh, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship round 2 – TG4.

4pm: Offaly v Westmeath, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.

6.55pm: Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event and F1.

8.30pm: US Open final round – Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie