Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
10.50am: St Kilda v Essendon, AFL – BT Sport 1.
1pm: US Open second round – Sky Sports Main Event and Golf
1.30pm: Live racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV.
7.30pm: Offaly v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – TG4.
7.45pm: Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v UCD; Bohemian v Shelbourne; Derry City v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Treaty United v Athlone Town; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford FC; Bray Wanderers v Galway United; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
8.05pm: Castres v Toulouse, French Top 14 semi-final – Premier Sports 1.
9.15pm: Spórt Iris, preview sporting weekend – TG4.
Saturday
7.35am: West Coast Eagles v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 1.
8.05am: Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific final – Sky Sports Action.
10.25am: GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs, AFL – BT Sport 1.
11am: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Germany qualifying – BT Sport 2.
1.25pm: Live racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV.
1.45pm: Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
3pm: Leicester Tigers v Saracens, Premiership Rugby final – BT Sport 1 and ITV 4.
3.45pm: Clare v Wexford, All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
4pm: US Open third round – Sky Sports Main Event and Golf.
6.30pm: Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship Final – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
7.30pm: Longford Town v Cork City, LOI First Division – LOI TV.
7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
8pm: Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.
8pm: Montpellier v Bordeaux-Begles, French Top 14 semi-final – Premier Sports 2.
Sunday
6.20am: Gold Coast Suns v Adelaide Crows, AFL – BT Sport 1.
12.30pm: Moto GP, Grand Prix of Germany – BT Sport 2.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
1.45pm: Sligo v Cavan, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.
1.45pm: Cavan v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship round 2 – TG4.
2pm: US Open final round – Sky Sports Golf.
2pm: Tipperary v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final – Spórt TG4.
3.45pm: Meath v Armagh, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship round 2 – TG4.
4pm: Offaly v Westmeath, Tailteann Cup semi-final – RTÉ 2.
6.55pm: Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event and F1.
8.30pm: US Open final round – Sky Sports Main Event.
9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS