Two Irish managers guide sides to League Cup quarter-finals

Updated at 22.33

Grimsby Town 0-5 Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Fulham (Fulham win 5-4 on penalties)

Wrexham 1-2 Cardiff City

BRENTFORD CRUISED into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a clinical 5-0 win at Blundell Park that ended Grimsby’s impressive run in the competition, while Cork-born Brian Barry-Murphy guided League One side Cardiff to a 2-1 victory away to Championship outfit Wrexham.

The Mariners famously beat Manchester United here in the second round and saw off Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in round three, but a raucous crowd was subdued by two goals in five first-half minutes as the Bees established a 3-0 lead at the interval.

Mathias Jensen opened the scoring from 20 yards, Keane Lewis-Potter headed home a second, and Reiss Nelson effectively put the tie to bed before the break.

Fabio Carvalho added a fourth from the penalty spot, and substitute Nathan Collins headed in a fifth.

Keith Andrews’ side will now have their sights on reaching a first major cup final after a professional display from a side showing nine changes from their Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Roared on by a vociferous full house of 8,637 spectators, Grimsby impressed in the early stages but failed to carve out a meaningful chance.

Brentford nearly went ahead after eight minutes as impressive forwards Lewis-Potter and Nelson linked up, with the latter’s effort blocked after latching on to the former Hull player’s cross.

Charles Vernam met Darragh Burns’ deep cross in the 14th minute, but his effort gave Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson a comfortable save.

Grimsby wasted another opening after 19 minutes as Jaze Kabia failed to get enough purchase on his header after a fine move involving Kieran Green, Harvey Rodgers and Burns.

Three minutes later, Brentford went ahead after Grimsby’s attempt to play out from their own goal kick backfired. Lewis-Potter won possession in a dangerous area, and Jensen placed a fine finish past Christy Pym.

Lewis-Potter headed in a second in the 26th minute after Onyeka broke from midfield and Nelson got to the byline before picking out his opposite winger at the back post.

Vernam played in Green, but his shot was straight at Iceland international Valdimarsson.

Two minutes before half-time, Nelson rounded off a ruthless first period for the visitors as he fired home a low effort from the edge of the box after Lewis-Potter and Benjamin Arthur had combined well down the right.

Brentford were awarded a penalty eight minutes into the second half after Carvalho was brought down in the box, and the former Liverpool forward buried the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Grimsby nearly grabbed a consolation when Kabia headed Vernam’s deep cross wide after 67 minutes, but at the other end, Republic of Ireland defender Collins nodded in a fifth from Jensen’s corner.

Brian Barry-Murphy, the Cardiff City manager, celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Will Fish’s volley fired third-tier Cardiff into the quarter-finals as Wrexham were beaten in the all-Welsh clash at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham substitute Kieffer Moore equalised against his former club in the 52nd minute after Yousef Salech had given Cardiff the lead in the 13th minute.

But Cardiff were not to be denied as Fish’s 71st minute finish secured the bragging rights in the clubs’ first meeting in 21 years.

The Bluebirds are in the quarter-finals for the first time since they reached the 2011-12 final.

In tonight’s other game, Fulham had to survive a penalty shoot-out against third-tier Wycombe to reach the League Cup quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at Adams Park on Tuesday.

Marco Silva’s side trailed to Cauley Woodrow’s fourth-minute rocket against his former club.

The Cottagers, who have never won the League Cup, equalised when Josh King scored his first goal in senior football in the 48th minute.

Wycombe held out as Fulham put them under heavy pressure, with Anders Hagelskjaer clearing Kevin’s strike off the line in the final seconds.

In the shoot-out, Fulham twice missed the chance to win it as Ryan Sessegnon and Jonah Kusi-Asare were denied by Wycombe keeper Will Norris.

But the hosts could not take advantage and, after Donnell McNeilly’s kick was saved, Issa Diop thumped in the winner.

Fulham’s win ended a run of four successive defeats that had sent them crashing down to 17th place in the Premier League.

Additional reporting by AFP