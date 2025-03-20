Two-point kings: which players have profited most from the new scoring rule?

WITH ONE ROUND remaining, it’s time to take a beat and consider the impact of the new two-point rule in Gaelic Football.

We’ve seen just shy of 400 two-pointers across all four divisions so far in the league, with some individuals profiting more than others when it comes to the new rule.

Division 1

Shane Walsh (Galway)

15 two-pointers (8 2pf)

The Galway star quickly became synonymous with two-pointers, landing a succession of monster scores across the first five rounds to put his side within touching distance of a league final.

In fact, Walsh’s individual tally at that point had eclipsed every other team in the top tier, coming in ahead of Donegal (10), Tyrone (10), Armagh, Kerry, Derry (9), Dublin and Mayo (8).

However, last weekend, the Kilmacud Crokes forward failed to catch fire against Dublin. He could only manage one point from play in Croke Park, kicked two wides, and dropped two other attempts short. He also appeared to be carrying an injury as he was withdrawn at half-time.

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce insisted after the game that the substitution was performance-based, remarking that he whipped off both Walsh and Rob Finnerty after “they missed about 2-10 between them. We had to get someone to try and score on the pitch.”

That defeat to Dublin aside, Galway can still reach the league final if they get the measure of Kerry this weekend. Walsh missed last year’s clash with the Kingdom due to injury but will be aiming to reproduce something similar to the nine points he scored against Kerry in the 2022 All-Ireland final.

Division 2

Pat Havern (Down)

14 two-pointers (7 2pf)

Down’s Pat Havern was the top scorer from outside the arc after the first round of the league, kicking three frees and one from play.

His three two-point frees and two from play steered Down to a vital victory against Westmeath last weekend, boosting their survival chances ahead of a trip to Monaghan where victory is vital to cement their Division 2 status.

Havern was crowned the Tailteann Cup Player of the Year last year after helping his side to win the competition after defeating Laois. He was named on the team of the championship at corner-forward but was also deployed around the middle of the field, scoring seven points in their semi-final win over Sligo.

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

12 two-pointers (11 2pf)

Unsurprisingly, the Monaghan goalkeeper has been earning great dividends from the two-point rule. The distance in his boot is well known, even drawing the attention of American football scouts last year.

He scored 10 points in the first two rounds of the league, all of which were two-pointers as Monaghan started life in Division 2 with two wins from two. The only game where Beggan failed to split the posts from beyond the arc was also Monaghan’s only loss of the league so far against Roscommon. He has a running total of 0-27 as Monaghan now sit on the verge of a swift return to Division 1 after being relegated last year.

Beggan missed that campaign as he was in America pursuing his NFL ambitions and his return for this year’s league has been considerably impactful. Victory over Down will see them safely into the decider, and Beggan’s penchant for the long haul shots may be called upon again to dispatch a Down team that desperately needs a win to avoid relegation.

Louth's Sam Mulroy. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Sam Mulroy (Louth)

12 two-pointers (8 2pf)

Louth’s sharpshooter Sam Mulroy also ranks highly in the charts. He’s scored from outside the arc in five of Louth’s six games so far, notching five doubles in one sitting against Cork last time out.

His individual haul against Monaghan included three two-point frees, with Mulroy accounting for 1-12 of his team’s 1-21 total in a six-point defeat.

He hit four two-pointers from play against Cork, as well as one from a free, as Louth reduced a 15-point deficit to eight before the final whistle.

Louth, who survived relegation from Division 2 last year, are facing the drop again this weekend. Mulroy’s two-pointers could be the difference against Meath as they hope to avoid the Tailteann Cup and plot a route to a third Leinster final appearance in a row.

Luke Loughlin (Westmeath)

12 two-pointers (6 2pf)

Westmeath have already been relegated from Division 2 but Luke Loughlin’s precision from the two-point territory is a positive from an otherwise challenging campaign.

The midlanders are still in the middle of a transitional period following a change in management with Dermot McCabe coming in to replace Dessie Dolan last October, as well as the loss of a handful of key men including John Heslin.

McCabe can point at what might have been: Westmeath were undone by a controversial late goal against Meath, were unfortunate not to get results against Louth and Cork, and let a 12-point lead slip against Cavan.

Those difficulties aside, Loughlin clocked up 22 points across the opening two rounds of the league, and has amassed a massive 44 points altogether heading into the final round.