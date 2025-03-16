Tyrone win in Donegal to give themselves a puncher's chance of staying up

Donegal 0-19 (0-2-15)

Tyrone 0-25 (0-2-21)

Chris McNulty reports from O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny

WHEN ALL WAS said and done, Tyrone’s need proved greater.

Malachy O’Rourke’s Red Hands had six points to spare on Donegal in an Ulster derby in Letterkenny.

Tyrone still have a puncher’s chance of staying in Division 1 and will surely be energised by this win over an albeit understrength Donegal in front of 8,410.

Given that the Division 1 final is a week out from their Ulster SFC opener against Derry, Jim McGuinness was keen to avoid the decider. They were in danger of taking a giant step towards the final here as they stayed firmly in touch for long spells.

Indeed, with 15 minutes to go they were within five points of Tyrone after a flurry of points.

Mattie Donnelly and Seanie O’Donnell stretched that lead before Eoin McHugh rattled the crossbar. A goal then and Donegal might well have inched somewhat closer to the final.

Their Division 1 status already secured for next year, Donegal made 11 changes. Mind you, the inclusion of Michael Murphy from the start, after two impressive appearances off the bench against Armagh and Derry, hardly gave an impression that the home side would go quietly.

Nor did they.

Jamie Brennan blasted one first-half goal chance over the crossbar while, late in the half, Charles McGuinness forced Niall Morgan into a save.

Morgan had a fine influence at both ends and was named the Man of the Match. The Edendork ‘keeper scored two excellent two-point frees and O’Donnell’s point during the closing stages of the game arrived after a majestic fetch by Morgan at centrefield.

Murphy and Brennan each posted three first-half points, but Tyrone were 0-12 to 0-7 ahead at the changeover. Ciaran Daly arched over with the final kick of part one as Tyrone outscored their hosts by five points to one in the last ten minutes.

Mark Bradley, back again in the Tyrone squad this spring, clipped two points in the opening half and Tyrone would’ve been content with their lot at the interval.

Peter Harte, Michael McKernan and Brian Kennedy hit quickfire points after the resumption with Morgan nailing a two-point free in between times.

Tyrone's Michael McKernan and Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride of Donegal. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Any notion that Donegal would wave a white flag other than the one at the goalposts proved unfounded.

In their previous outing, Donegal – inspired by Murphy’s introduction – came from eight down to topple Derry in Ballyshannon.

They made a fist of it here for a while.

Caolan McColgan, whose Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin club contested the All-Ireland Club JFC final, spun over an excellent two-pointer and Odhran Doherty did likewise.

Just when the Tyrone nerves might’ve jangled, with their top flight survival now in real jeopardy – this was one they had to win – Morgan calmed things when converting a long-range free for two points that opened the margin to six (0-22 to 0-16).

Donegal maintained their fight to the finish, but Tyrone held on; a conclusion that perhaps might’ve suited everyone.

Scorers for Donegal: Michael Murphy (0-2f) and Jamie Brennan 0-4 each, Odhran Doherty (1 2pt), Caolan McColgan (1 2pt), Ciaran Moore 0-2 each, Hugh McFadden, Kevin McGettigan, Finnbarr Roarty, Mark Curran, Eoin McHugh 0-1 each

Scorers for Tyrone: Niall Morgan 0-5 (2 2ptf), Mark Bradley (0-2f) and Darragh Canavan (0-2f) 0-4 each, Mattie Donnelly 0-3, Ciaran Daly 0-2, Kieran McGeary, Peter Teague, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Brian Kennedy, Seanie O’Donnell, Darren McCurry 0-1 each.

Donegal

1. Gavin Mulreany (St Naul’s)

2. Mark Curran (Dungloe), 3. Kevin McGettigan (Naomh Conaill),4. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

5. Odhran McFadden Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair), 6. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 7. Caolan McColgan (Naomh Padraig)

8. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs), 9. Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde (Gaoth Dobhair)

10. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran), 11. Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (Naomh Conaill), 12. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill)

13. Charles McGuinness (Naomh Conaill), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s).

Subs

19. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) for Mac Ceallabhui (half-time)

26. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s) for McColgan (48)

25. Keelan McGroddy (Downings) for McGuinness

21. Luke McGlynn (Glenfin) for Doherty (54)

20. Jonny Carlin (Red Hughs) for Murphy (63).

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Aidan Clarke (Omagh), 3. Peter Teague (Dromore), 4. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 6. Rory Brennan (Trillick), 18. Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

20. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick), 11. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 12. Ciaran Daly (Trillick)

21. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran), 14. Mark Bradley (Killyclogher), 23. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran).

Subs

10. Seanie O’Donnell (Trillick) for Oguz (48)

24. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran) for McGeary (51)

17. Ruairi Canavan(Errigal Ciaran) for Harte (51)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork) for Bradley (57)

25. Shea O’Hare (Ardboe) for McKernan (67).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).