Tyrone boss issues apology over video of players singing rebel song during parade

TYRONE FOOTBALL BOSS Mickey Harte has issued an apology in relation to a video that emerged of some of his players singing a rebel song as a band parade passed their bus after an All-Ireland qualifier last Saturday.

Tyrone defeated Cavan in a Round 4 tie and were en route home from that match in Clones when the video was taken as the bus had stopped in Aughnacloy in Tyrone.

In a statement reported by the BBC Northern Ireland website, Harte apologised to “anyone who has been offended by the unacceptable behaviour of some of the panel on Saturday evening”.

“The matter is being dealt with in-house and we won’t be making any further comment,” the All-Ireland winning manager added.

Tyrone’s victory over Cavan sees last year’s All-Ireland finalists move into the Super 8s stage of this summer’s football championship.

They travel to Roscommon on Saturday to take on the home side in Dr Hyde Park in Group 2 before facing Cork in Croke Park on Saturday 20 July and meeting Dublin in Omagh on the weekend of 3-4 August.

