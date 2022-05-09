U20 All-Ireland football final set for Carrick-on-Shannon despite Kildare's Croke Park calls

SATURDAY’S EIRGRID ALL-IRELAND U20 football championship final meeting of Kildare and Tyrone will be played at Páirc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, the GAA have confirmed.

The news will be met with disappointment in the Kildare camp, as over the weekend Lilywhites manager Brian Flanagan expressed his belief that the game should be played in Croke Park.

“It’s a national final, it’s an important game,” Flanagan told local Kildare media, in quotes reported by The Kildare Nationalist.

“U20 is the next step to senior so really that game should be in Croke Park.”

Three of the previous four U20 All-Ireland football finals have been contested in Croke Park, the exception being the 2019 decider between Cork and Dublin, which was played in Laois’ O’Moore Park.

Kingspan Breffni Park had been touted as a potential venue for this year’s final, but the GAA have now confirmed the game will be played in Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday.

Kildare – who last won the U20 title in 2018 – reached the final thanks to a five-point win over Sligo in Breffni Park on Saturday.

Tyrone booked their place in the final thanks to a 1-14 to 1-12 defeat of Kerry in Portlaoise on Sunday.

EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

Saturday, May 14

Kildare v Tyrone

Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 5pm

