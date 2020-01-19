Kingston hits 0-7 as UCC book Fitzgibbon quarter-final spot with win over CIT

UCC 0-22

Cork IT 0-15

Denis Hurley reports from Mardyke

HOLDERS UCC EASED into the quarter-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup as they enjoyed a seven-point win over Cork IT at the Mardyke on Sunday afternoon.

Having won by two points away to NUI Galway last Sunday, UCC knew that another win in the three-team Group C would guarantee them a home clash in the last eight. Leading by 0-15 to 0-6 at half-time, such an outcome looked inevitable and they did see it out, but they had to face a tougher CIT challenge in the second half.

Cork star Shane Kingston was superb in the first half for UCC, scoring six points from play, while the benefit of the extra game was evident as the hosts were sharper than their cross-town visitors.

UCC had six of the first seven points and though CIT’s Liam O’Shea replied with a free, five more for UCC – two each for Kingston and Shane Conway with David Griffin also on target – had them 0-11 to 0-2 ahead by the 21st minute. O’Shea had another free before Ryan Walsh conjured CIT’s first from play but UCC continued to hold the momentum and Robbie O’Flynn, David Lowney and Michael O’Halloran were on target as they moved ten ahead.

However, O’Shea had the last score of the half to cut the deficit slightly and a much improved CIT had the first four points of the second half, two by O’Shea and one each for Brian Everard and Seán O’Leary Hayes.

That five-point margin was the minimum that pertained, though. Conway’s free ended UCC’s mini-drought with sub Mark Kehoe also getting in on the act. While CIT competed well for the remainder, UCC never looked like coughing up the goal that looked necessary to sway their supremacy. They will now meet the runners-up of Group D, while CIT host NUIG on Thursday with second place at stake.

Scorers for UCC: Shane Kingston 0-7, Shane Conway 0-5 (0-4 frees), David Griffin, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2 each, David Lowney, Mark Coleman, Paddy O’Loughlin, Conor Boylan, Michael O’Halloran, Mark Kehoe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork IT: Liam O’Shea 0-9 (0-8 frees), Michael Ryan 0-2, Seán O’Leary Hayes, Ryan Walsh, Brian Everard, Daragh Lyons 0-1 each.

UCC

(Cork clubs unless stated)

1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarr’s)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

34. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

18. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary)

7. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

6. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick)

4. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

5. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

24. Ronan Connolly (Adare, Limerick)

17. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

12. Shane Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry)

Subs

15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary) for Boylan (half-time)

19. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary) for O’Loughlin (half-time)

20. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) for O’Halloran (38)

8. Andrew Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for O’Dwyer (46)

31. Brian Turnbull (Douglas) for Fitzgibbon (60)

Cork IT

(Cork clubs unless stated)

1. Gerard Collins (Ballinhassig)

4. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea)

2. Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

3. William Hurley (Valley Rovers)

5. Ronan Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

6. Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

7. Cathal O’Carroll (Charleville)

8. Jack Doyle (Charleville)

9. Michael Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary)

10. Daragh Lyons (Dungarvan, Waterford)

11. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

12. Brian Everard (St Mary’s)

13. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold)

14. Brandon Barrett (Causeway, Kerry)

15. Brendan Twomey (Carrigtwohill)

Subs

17. John Cooper (Éire Óg) for Twomey (26, injured)

18. Jack Hallahan (Cloyne) for Copps (half-time)

21. Tomás Howard (Dromtarriffe) for Ronan Heffernan (56)

20. Niall Fives (Tourin, Waterford) for Ryan (60)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!