This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kingston goal and 0-7 from Kerry forward helps UCC seal top spot in Fitzgibbon group

Shane Kingston and Shane Conway played key roles in the victory for the Cork college over NUIG.

By Denis Hurley Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 5:28 PM
17 hours ago 10,843 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4470599
Shane Kingston hit the net for UCC today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Shane Kingston hit the net for UCC today.
Shane Kingston hit the net for UCC today.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCC 1-19

NUIG 0-15

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

UCC SECURED TOP spot in Group A of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup with victory over NUI Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s 3G pitch on Wednesday afternoon.

The result means a home quarter-final for Tom Kingston’s side while Galway are left waiting on the outcome of tonight’s UCD-UL game. A UCD win of ten or more points would leave them as the group runners-up.

The ‘home’ side – the game had been moved from their Mardyke grounds – had a dream start as Evan Sheehan set up Shane Kingston for a goal inside three minutes. They were 1-2 to 0-1 in front after six following a well-taken David Griffin point.

While Galway replied with three straight points, two by Evan Niland and a massive Darragh Burke free from behind his own 65, they didn’t score again until Niland’s free at the very end of the half.

In between, UCC were clinical, scoring 11 unanswered points between the 11th and 27th minutes. Kerry star Shane Conway was in deadly form in attack while Mark Coleman augmented his fine midfield display with a pair of superb points from the left sideline.

They were comfortable with a 1-13 to 0-5 half-time advantage and though Galway had the first two scores of the second half, a pair of Niland frees, UCC pushed clear again with two from Conway and another from Chris O’Leary.

Twice Evan Sheehan went close to UCC goals, unlucky not to bat home from a Kingston pass and then denied by a superb Jack Fitzpatrick block, and as the end neared, NUIG began to eat into the deficit.

They had points from Mikey Lynch, Seán Loftus, Ian Fox and Conor Sheedy to aid their hopes of progressing, though UCC’s win was never in doubt.

Scorers for UCC: Shane Conway 0-7 (0-5 frees), Shane Kingston 1-0, Chris O’Leary (0-2 frees), Mark Kehoe 0-3 each, David Griffin, Mark Coleman 0-2 each, Evan Sheehan, Colm Roche 0-1 each.

Scorers NUIG: Evan Niland 0-9 (0-7 frees), Mikey Lynch 0-2, Conor Sheedy, Seán Loftus, Ian Fox, Darragh Burke (free) 0-1 each.

UCC

1. Jack Barry (Castlelyons, Cork)

29. Killian Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary)
3. Eddie Gunning (Na Piarsaigh, Cork)
32. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons, Cork)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers, Cork)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick)
18. David Griffin (Carrigaline, Cork)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens, Kilkenny)
10. Mark Coleman (Blarney, Cork)

19. Colm Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas, Cork)
13. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock, Cork)

14. Shane Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry)
30. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary)
24. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh, Cork).

Subs:

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own, Cork) for O’Halloran (43)
33. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside, Waterford) for Conway (49)
31. Seán Hayes (Mallow, Cork) for Kingston (55)
28. Dara Walsh (Éire Óg Ennis, Cork) for O’Loughlin (56)
23. John O’Sullivan (Blackrock, Cork) for Roche (59)

NUIG

1. Shane Hennessy (Éire Óg Nenagh, Tipperary)

4. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron, Galway)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly, Galway)
2. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell, Galway)

7. Declan Connolly (Killimordaly, Galway)
6. Paul Hoban (Loughrea, Galway)
5. Seán Loftus (Turloughmore, Galway)

8. Ian Fox (Sarsfields, Galway)
9. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly, Galway)

12. Mikey Lynch (Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Galway)
10. Darragh Burke (St Thomas’s, Galway)
11. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, Galway)

15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge, Galway)
14. Liam Forde (Ardrahan, Galway)
13. Conor Sheedy (Roscrea, Tipperary)

Subs:

18. Pat Monaghan (Craughwell, Galway) for Burke (21, injured)
17. Shane Fletcher (Roscrea, Tipperary) for Monaghan (44, injured)
24. Seán Kennedy (Kilmaley, Clare) for Forde (55)
23. Conor Fahey (Pádraig Pearses, Galway) for Sheedy (60)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Liverpool castaway Markovic ends nightmare spell with free transfer to Fulham
    Karim Benzema brace helps Real Madrid secure semi-final spot
    Barcelona strike €12 million deal for Brazilian full-back
    IRELAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We’re keen on playing with pace and moving England around as much as we possibly can'
    ENGLAND
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'We hate losing': O'Mahony silently simmering ahead of England clash
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie