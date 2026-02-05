UCC book Sigerson Cup final spot in Croke Park with win over University of Galway

UCC 1-11

University of Galway 1-8

Stephen Barry reports from the Mardyke

UCC HELD OFF a late University of Galway charge to book their place in next week’s Sigerson Cup final in Croke Park.

The home side were tied at 1-4 apiece at half-time, but came good in the second half with forwards Conor Daly and Cormac Dillon keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

University of Galway battled with a late two-pointer from Clare’s Mark McInerney cutting the gap to three, but despite mounting a couple of late attacks, they could not grab a levelling goal.

Thursday’s first semi-final, Queen’s University against University of Limerick, was postponed due to the orange weather warning in Dublin.

It has been refixed for tomorrow, Friday 6 February, at 6pm on the grass pitch at the NGDC Abbotstown. Should the grass be deemed unplayable, the game will go ahead on the 4G pitch.

The final will be held in Croke Park next Wednesday 11 February at 7.35pm.

