Cork and Kerry forwards combine as champions UCC progress to Fitzgibbon Cup last four

UCC 1-20

UCD 2-12

Andrew Horgan reports from the UCC’s Mardyke Arena

CHAMPIONS UCC HAVE progressed to the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup as they beat rivals UCD 1-20 to 2-12 at the Mardyke on Wednesday night.

Excellent displays from Shane Kingston and Shane Conway in particular ensured the Cork side safely progressed to the final four of the tournament where they will face the winners of DCU and WIT, with those teams doing battle in their own quarter final on Thursday evening at the Dublin City University Sports Grounds.

The cup holders started brightly and scored eight points inside the opening quarter of the contest with the pick scores coming from Kingston and Conway.

But the Dubliners refused to roll over as Ronan Hayes found the bottom right corner with a superbly control penalty to add to his earlier 65 to keep them in touching distance, 0-8 to 1-1.

Hayes would score three frees for the visitors before the half time break but centre forward Shane Conway did likewise to help UCC to a 1-13 to 1-4 advantage at the interval.

The hosts grabbed three of the next four points at the beginning of the second period to all but seal their place in the next round, 1-16 to 1-5.

But UCD, to the credit, battled until the very end and – inspired by Hayes – they would finish the game by claiming seven of the next 11 overs to reduce the deficit.

They could have made the finale more interesting but Hayes’ saw a penalty saved by goalkeeper Shane Hurley in that time although Charlie McGuckin would find the net deep into injury time.

Scorers for UCC: S Conway 0-10 (0-6 frees), S Kingston 1-1, M Kehoe 0-2, M Coleman 0-2 (0-1 free), M O’Halloran 0-1 (0-1 free), D Griffin, B Hennessey, R O’Flynn and D Fitzgibbon 0-1 each.

UCD: R Hayes 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees, 0-3 65’s), R Purcell 0-3, C McGuckin 1-0, L McDwyer 0-1.

UCC

1. Shane Hurley (St Finbarrs)

2.David Lowney (Clonakilty)

3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Billy Hennessey (St Finbarrs)

6. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

7. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

8. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Paddy O’Loughlin (Killmallock)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelin-Kilcash).

Subs: Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock) for M Kehoe (45), Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside) for S Kingston (45), Paddy Cadelll (JK Brackens) for B Hennessey (49), Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro) for S Conway (52), Brian Turnbull (Douglas) for D Fitzgibbon (55).

UCD

1. Conor O’Donoghue (Ballyboden St Endas)

2. Matt Kenny (Clara)

3. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)

4. Evan Carroll (Dicksboro)

5. Huw Lalor (O’Loughlins Gaels)

6. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Conor Scallan (Ferns St Aidans)

8. Eamonn Egan (Grauige Ballycallan)

9. Michael Cody (Dunamaggin)

10. Eoin Foley (Naomh Olaf)

11. Rory Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Luke McDwyer (Ballyboden St Endas)

14. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

15. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields).

Subs: Niall Heffernan (Golden Kilfeacle) for I O’Shea (ht), Kevin Desmond (Ballyboden St Endas) for E Foley (33), Diarmuid O’Floinn (Cuala) for L McDwyer (33), Diarmuid Ryan (Clonakenny) for M Purcell (52), James Bergin (Clara) for E Egan (55).

Referee: Fergal Hogan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!