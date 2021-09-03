Shaw's hat-trick is not enough as Bray lose to O'Brien's UCD

UCD 4

Bray Wanderers 3

Andrew Dempsey reports from the UCD Bowl



GARY SHAW’S LATE hat-trick was not enough to earn Bray Wanderers a share of the spoils in a 4-3 defeat away to UCD.

Goals from Students quartet Harvey O’Brien, Sam Todd, Liam Kerrigan and Eoin Farrell sealed put them 4-0 up before the visitors almost inspired the greatest of late comebacks.

Shaw’s introduction saw him net a hat-trick, but it was too little too late as Gary Cronin’s side slipped back into fifth position, eight points ahead of sixth placed Cork City.

UCD came into the game in fine form, as did Bray. But both were without their two main men in Bray’s Brian Maher and UCD’s Colm Whelan, with the former starting in a 2-0 win for the Ireland Under 21 side away to Bosnia.

And the unavailability of Maher cost them dearly on as the Students took a quickfire two-nil lead inside the opening 11 minutes of the game.

Harvey O’Brien opened the scoring with a volley from a Liam Kerrigan free-kick after four minutes of the game, with the UCD centre-back finding himself free inside the box.

His defensive partner Sam Todd also got his name on the scoresheet as he pounced on some poor Bray defending from a Paul Doyle corner.

Todd found space after Kian Clarke was only able to parry his first header back into his path.

Gary Shaw scored a hat-trick. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Gary Cronin’s side, however, created chances as the first-half wore on. And they were perhaps unfortunate to not score once before the break.

Darren Craven went close on three occasions but he was thwarted by some poor finishing on his part.

Carl Williams saved his first volley on goal, before he clipped one over the bar and then another was blocked by the timely presence of Michael Gallagher as Bray went in two down at the break.

But that Bray resurgence was quickly doused before the hour mark as Liam Kerrigan got in on the act, finishing off a fine move after linking up with Dara Keane.

Eoin Farrell then made it four moments later as he found the roof of the net after a Mark Dignam knockdown.

The Seagulls, however, had time to add a layer of respect to the scoreline as Gary Shaw grabbed a late hat-trick off the bench.

His first came from a volley after some good play from Craven, before he then headed home at the back post to bring the deficit to two.

Shaw then nabbed his third from the spot late into injury time, but it mattered little as UCD held out to extend their unbeaten run to eight games despite the absence of a

number of key players.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne defeated Wexford 4-0; Galway were 1-0 winners over Cabinteely while Cork defeated Athlone Town 3-1.

UCD: Carl Williams; Sam Todd (c), Evan Osam, Harvey O’Brien, Michael Gallagher; Adam Verdon, Liam Kerrigan, Eoin Farrell (Sean Brennan 78), Paul Doyle, Mark Dignam; Dara Keane.

BRAY WANDERERS: Kian Clarke; Daniel Jones, Mark Byrne, Aaron Barry (c), Andrew Quinn (Sean Callan 75); Luka Lovic, Brandon Kavanagh (Steven Kinsella 75),

Ryan Graydon (Gary Shaw 61), Darren Craven, Callum Thompson (Sam Verdon 61); Joe Doyle.

Referee: Oliver Moran.