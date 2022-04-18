Redmond strikes late to snatch win for the Saints at UCD

UCD 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC picked up their first league win in over a month as Joe Redmond’s injury-time strike secured three points for Tim Clancy’s side.

Despite a determined performance, limiting St Pat’s to very few chances, UCD remain bottom still awaiting their first league win this season.

Both managers made five changes to their sides for the Easter Monday clash. Kian Moore and Lennon Gill made their first starts for UCD, while Luke Boore, Eoin Farrell and Adam Verdon also returned to the starting XI.

Tim Clancy brought in Jack Scott, Ian Bermingham, Tunde Owolabi, Mark Doyle, and Ronan Coughlan following Friday night’s narrow defeat to champions Shamrock Rovers.

Chances were limited for both sides in the opening stages, as the FAI Cup champions enjoyed the lion’s share of possession. Free kicks from Jason McClelland and Colm Whelan failed to trouble either goalkeeper.

Ireland Under-21 international Darragh Burns tried his luck on 20 minutes, but his tame effort rolled to the right and wide. Tom Grivosti’s header flew over the bar before Burns sent another effort wide.

The last chance of the half came to Owolabi, whose header rolled just wide of Moore’s goal. UCD were very lucky not to go a man down just before the break, as Sean Brennan escaped a second yellow after clipping Doyle.

Ronan Coughlan’s volley was well blocked five minutes after the restart. St Pat’s sent a series of crosses into the UCD box but the Students’ back line remained firm, dealing with any threats that came their way.

Despite the onslaught, it was the hosts who took the lead on 70 minutes. Against the run of play, Dylan Duffy broke free and hit a powerful shot at Joseph Anang. The St Pat’s keeper parried, and Whelan was first to tap into an empty net.

Their lead was short-lived however, as Kerrigan brought Ben McCormack down inside the box five minutes later. Eoin Doyle stepped up but his spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Moore. McCormack was first to the rebound to equalise for the visitors, much to the delight of the large travelling support.

St Pat’s were inches from taking the lead as Billy King’s effort cracked the crossbar. Joe Redmond was to be the hero though, as he got on the end of a 90th-minute corner to score and secure St Pat’s first league win in over a month.

Andy Myler’s charges face a trip north to leaders Derry City on Friday, while St. Pat’s host struggling Finn Harps.

UCD: Kian Moore; Luke Boore, Michael Gallagher, Evan Osam, Sam Todd; Sean Brennan (Liam Kerrigan 46’), Evan Caffrey (Mark Dignam 64’), Eoin Farrell (John Ryan 71), Adam Verdon (Donal Higgins 46’); Lennon Gill (Dylan Duffy 53’), Colm Whelan.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Jack Scott, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Ian Bermingham; Jason McClelland (Ben McCormack 71’), Chris Forrester, Darragh Burns (Billy King 64’); Tunde Owolabi (Eoin Doyle 64’), Mark Doyle, Rónán Coughlan (Adam O’Reilly 81’).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.