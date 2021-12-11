Uefa cancels Spurs' Covid-postponed Europa Conference League clash with Rennes

UEFA HAS ANNOUNCED the cancellation of Tottenham’s Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.
The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday’s game and “as a consequence, the match can no longer be played”, European football’s governing body explained.
Uefa’s disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped Group G game.
The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.
The French side had flown to London and they accused Spurs of making a “unilateral decision” in calling off the match on Wednesday.
Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem, and required a win to seal second and go through to the play-offs.
But according to Uefa rules, Antonio Conte’s side face being declared the 3-0 losers.
Conte revealed on the eve of the game in north London that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Tottenham’s Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed.
COMMENTS