TEAM NEWS: Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from Friday’s night’s win over Norwich. Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Joe Gomez and James Milner are all in, with Gini Wijnaldum, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bobby Firmino and Divock Origi dropping out.

Frank Lampard has opted for three changes from his side’s disastrous 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the weekend. N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Oliver Giroud are in, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Tammy Abraham are out.

Liverpool: Adrian; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane.

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Good evening ladies and gentlemen and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of this year’s Uefa Super Cup.

It’s an all-English, all-Premier League affair as Champions League winners Liverpool and Europa League champions Chelsea go head-to-head in the Turkish capital.

The Reds, of course, enjoyed a very famous European night here fourteen years ago and will be hoping to bring another piece of silverware back to Merseyside on their flight back from Istanbul tonight.

Frank Lampard will have his say in that, though, despite the new Chelsea boss getting off to a rocky start last weekend with a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Uefa Super Cup is way down the pecking order in terms of his priorities this season, but there is no doubt that a trophy would settle some nerves and ease the former Blues skipper into his new role at the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came agonisingly close to a first-ever Premier League title last season. Liverpool are being hotly-tipped to go close again this season and got off to a perfect start on Friday night with an impressive 4-1 win at home to Norwich at Anfield.

Tonight is also a massive occasion for Wexford assistant referee Michelle O’Neill. The 40-year-old swimming instructor officiated last month’s Fifa Women’s World Cup final between the USA and Holland and will make history by officiating tonight’s Super Cup too.

It promises to be an intriguing night of European action. Kick-off at the 41,00-seater Vodafone Park (home of Beşiktaş) is coming up in an hour’s time at 8.00pm.

