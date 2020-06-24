This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC cancels Dublin fight card

The mixed martial arts organisation was due to return to the Irish capital for an event on 15 August.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5131299
The UFC was scheduled to return to the 3Arena on 15 August, but the event will no longer take place.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images
The UFC was scheduled to return to the 3Arena on 15 August, but the event will no longer take place.
The UFC was scheduled to return to the 3Arena on 15 August, but the event will no longer take place.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

THE UFC HAS confirmed the cancellation of the event that it was planning to hold at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, 15 August.

Covid-19 has forced the mixed martial arts organisation to pull the plug on its first fight card in Ireland since 2015.

“Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for 15 August will not take place as planned at the 3Arena in Dublin,” reads a statement issued by the company. “UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, the UFC has continued to stage behind-closed-doors events in Jacksonville and Las Vegas in recent weeks.

Another fight card – headlined by the meeting of lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker – is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this Saturday night, while a series of four events has been booked for Abu Dhabi next month. Nevertheless, Dublin will have to wait for the UFC’s return.

Liverpool’s Darren Till and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had been lined up to clash in the main event in the Irish capital later this summer. That bout will instead top the bill for UFC Fight Night 174 in Abu Dhabi on 25 July. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Read

18.06.20 Donegal fighter Joseph Duffy booked for first UFC bout in 16 months

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie