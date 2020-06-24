UFC cancels Dublin fight card

The UFC was scheduled to return to the 3Arena on 15 August, but the event will no longer take place.

THE UFC HAS confirmed the cancellation of the event that it was planning to hold at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, 15 August.

Covid-19 has forced the mixed martial arts organisation to pull the plug on its first fight card in Ireland since 2015.

“Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for 15 August will not take place as planned at the 3Arena in Dublin,” reads a statement issued by the company. “UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, the UFC has continued to stage behind-closed-doors events in Jacksonville and Las Vegas in recent weeks.

Another fight card – headlined by the meeting of lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker – is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this Saturday night, while a series of four events has been booked for Abu Dhabi next month. Nevertheless, Dublin will have to wait for the UFC’s return.

Liverpool’s Darren Till and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had been lined up to clash in the main event in the Irish capital later this summer. That bout will instead top the bill for UFC Fight Night 174 in Abu Dhabi on 25 July.

