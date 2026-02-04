Offaly's Screeney stars as champions UL set up all-Limerick Fitzgibbon Cup final

University of Limerick 0-18

University of Galway 1-13

Tom Clancy reports from Maguires Field, University of Limerick

ADAM SCREENEY SHOWED all his class and skill to fire the University of Limerick into another Fitzgibbon Cup final, as they wrestled beyond a gallant University of Galway effort.

Level for a second time and entering stoppage time, UL needed a fifth majestic point from the Offaly star, and then another point from a Darragh McCarthy free to see off a wasteful University of Galway.

It sets up a Croke Park date (next Friday, 13 February) with cross-city rivals, Mary Immaculate College. UL had blown away their opposition to date, but this was far from comfortable for Brian Ryan’s side who have ex-Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath as coach.

UL were un-moved by the concession of a Darragh Neary goal from throw-in, such is their dominance and quality. They led 0-11 to 1-3 by half-time. Aidan O’Connor, Screeney and Tipp’s McCarthy were key scorers as they dominated possession against a deep lying UG.

Galway, for their part, missed a trio of frees and left a few efforts short, on an evening where Gavin Lee and Sam O’Farrell were vital from open play. They would however, find their groove after half-time.

They had the champions in bother early in the second half, three unanswered points cutting the gap to just two. However, UL stepped on the gas as Jack O’Neill and Jack Leahy shone brightly.

The gap was still five with a dozen minutes remaining but there was points from Liam Hoare, Cullen Killeen and Daniel Comar to cut the gap.

They were part of five-in-a-row, as the game was levelled on 58 minutes, with Sam O’Farrell’s free.

However Screeney danced his way to hitting the winning point, with McCarthy’s insurance free vital in stoppage time.

Unable to force their way through 14 UL defenders, UG were crestfallen at the final whistle as UL marched on in cold but dry conditions on their own campus.

Scorers for UL: Darragh McCarthy 0-6 (frees); Adam Screeney 0-5; Jack O’Neill 0-3; Aidan O’Connor 0-2; Oisin O’Donoghue, Jack Leahy 0-1 each.

Scorers for UG: Sam O’Farrell 0-5 (2f); Darragh Neary 1-1; Liam Hoare 0-3 (frees); Gavin Lee, Daniel Comar, Cullen Kileen, Greg Thomas 0-1 each.

UL: Darach Fahy; Conor Martin, Mark Fitzgerald, Aaron Morgan; Oisin Fitzgerald, Killian Doyle, Colin Coughlan (Capt); Joe Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Stritch; Jack O’Neill, Aidan O’Connor, Adam Screeney; Darragh McCarthy, Oisin O’Donoghue, Jack Leahy.

Subs: Jamie Ormond for Screeney (temp – 46 -49); Fintan Fitzgerald for Stritch (50)

UG: Liam Hoare; Joshua Ryan, Fiachra Ó Brioin, Patrick Taffee; Daniel Comar, Ben O’Donovan, Colm Cunningham; Tiarnán Leen, Ian McGlynn; Sam O’Farrell, Gavin Lee, Liam Leen; Darragh Neary, Greg Thomas, Dan Bourke.

Subs: Tiarnan Leen for Bourke (33); Diarmuid Davouren for L Leen (blood – 43-46); Michael Molloy for L Leen (57).

Referee: Ciaran O’Regan (Cork).