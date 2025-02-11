Advertisement
Colm O'Meara (file photo). Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
FreeHurling

O'Meara hits the net as UL pull clear of 13-man MTU Cork in Fitzgibbon semi-final

Saturday’s decider takes place in the Connacht GAA Centre in Mayo.
9.27pm, 11 Feb 2025

UL 1-28

MTU Cork 0-10

UL SET UP a Fitzgibbon Cup final showdown with DCU after they pulled clear in the second half to win tonight’s semi-final clash with MTU Cork.

MTU Cork battled hard but the odds were always stacked against them after they saw Alan Connolly and Mikey Finn both sent-off in the opening period.

UL were ahead 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time and took over as the second half progressed, Clare’s Colm O’Meara bagging the only goal of the game.

More to follow…

