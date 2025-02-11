The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
O'Meara hits the net as UL pull clear of 13-man MTU Cork in Fitzgibbon semi-final
UL 1-28
MTU Cork 0-10
UL SET UP a Fitzgibbon Cup final showdown with DCU after they pulled clear in the second half to win tonight’s semi-final clash with MTU Cork.
MTU Cork battled hard but the odds were always stacked against them after they saw Alan Connolly and Mikey Finn both sent-off in the opening period.
UL were ahead 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time and took over as the second half progressed, Clare’s Colm O’Meara bagging the only goal of the game.
More to follow…
Hurling MTU Cork UL