Goals from Mathews and Walsh see UL past UCC in Sigerson Cup

Sigerson Cup Round 1 Results

UCC 0-10 UL 2-7

ATU Sligo 4-6 MTU Kerry 0-12

University of Galway 3-10 Maynooth University 1-6

TU Dublin 1-13 ATU Galway 0-9

********

UCC 0-10

UL 2-7

Stephen Barry reports from the Mardyke

LAST YEAR’S SIGERSON Cup runners-up UL got their 2023 campaign off to a winning start away to UCC despite being down some of their marquee players.

With David Clifford and Seán Powter having moved on from their 2022 team, they travelled to the Mardyke with Galway Young Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn and Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin ruled out with short-term injuries.

Goals in either half from Paul Mathews and Paul Walsh, however, were enough to produce a surprise against a strong UCC team.

UL will face TU Dublin next week with a bye to the quarter-finals up for grabs. It’ll be knockout football, meanwhile, for UCC against ATU Galway.

UCC got off to a fine start playing into the relentless wind and rain to lead 0-5 to 0-1 but they couldn’t create or convert as much with the elements behind them in the second half.

A fine Shane Merritt point was the highlight of their early innings but UL were back level when Paul Mathews superbly blasted to the net in the 20th minute.

UL’s Daniel Walsh was black-carded in the following play but the wind was a greater force than a man advantage, carrying over spectacular scores from Paul Keaney and Ciarán Downes as the Limerick college pushed two clear in that 10-minute spell. A Dylan Geaney point narrowed it to 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

UCC were reliant on four placed balls in the second half and while they did edge ahead twice and could’ve had a goal but for Conor Flaherty’s save from Seán O’Connor, UL got the vital score in the 53rd minute. James McCarthy was fouled by Briain Murphy for a penalty. Dylan Foley saved from Paul Walsh but the Kerryman side-footed in the rebound.

Leitrim footballer Keaney took his tally to 0-4 and Aaron Griffin added another point as Brian Hartnett’s hopeful fisted effort at a stoppage-time equaliser was gathered by Flaherty.

Scorers for UCC: Seán Quilter 0-4 (2f, 1 45), Dylan Geaney 0-2 (1f), Fionn Herlihy 0-1, Killian Falvey 0-1, Seán O’Connor 0-1 (m), Shane Merritt 0-1.

Scorers for UL: Paul Keaney 0-4 (1f), Paul Mathews 1-0, Paul Walsh 1-0, Jack Coyne 0-1, Ciarán Downes 0-1, Aaron Griffin 0-1.

Advertisement

UCC

1. Dylan Foley (Éire Óg, Cork)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty, Cork), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree, Cork), 4. Damien Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry)

5. Mark Cooper (Dr Crokes, Kerry), 6. Briain Murphy (Nemo Rangers, Cork), 7. Bill Curtin (Kilshannig, Cork)

8. Shane Merritt (Mallow, Cork), 9. Brian Hartnett (Douglas, Cork)

10. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg, Cork), 11. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys, Cork), 12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul, Kerry)

13. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks, Kerry), 14. Rian Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), 15. Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

Subs:

22. Dylan Geaney (Dingle, Kerry) for Quigley (15 inj)

24. Ruairí Murphy (Listry, Kerry) for Curtin (43)

18. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork) for Quilter (50)

UL

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway, Galway)

3. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield, Kildare), 2. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul, Kerry), 6. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis, Mayo)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet, Cork), 24. James McCarthy (Kenmare, Kerry), 18. Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels, Leitrim)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

8. Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Clare), 28. Paul Keaney (St Mary’s Kiltoghert, Leitrim)

22. Paul Mathews (St Fechin’s, Louth), 10. Ciarán Downes (Kilmihil, Clare), 15. Mark Lenehan (Buttevant, Cork)

13. Paul Walsh (Brosna, Kerry), 14. Seán McDonnell (Mallow, Cork), 11. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart, Clare)

Subs:

20. Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey, Clare) for Casey (h-t)

30. Ikem Ugweuru (Éire Óg Ennis, Clare) for McDonnell (43)

19. Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for Lenehan (49)

17. Jack O’Brien (Durrow, Offaly) for P Walsh (57)

21. David Mangan (Laune Rangers, Kerry) for McCarthy (59)

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!