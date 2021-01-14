Ulster give starts to Hyde and Doak for tomorrow's 'A' game against Leinster

ULSTER HAVE NAMED their ‘A’ team to face Leinster ‘A’ tomorrow afternoon at Kingspan Stadium (3pm kick-off, BBCiPlayer).

In the back three, Aaron Sexton will start at full-back and will line out alongside Conor Rankin and Ben Moxham on the wings. Ben Carson – making his first ‘A’ start this season – and Hayden Hyde will form the midfield duo, with Nathan Doak and Bill Johnston providing the half-back pairing.

The front row sees Gareth Milasinovich and Ross Kane pack down either side of Adam McBurney at hooker.

Cormac Izuchukwu and Conor McMenamin have been named to start in the second row. Harry Sheridan will make his first ‘A’ start this season at blindside flanker, with Marcus Rea selected at openside. David McCann completes the pack at Number Eight and will lead out the side.

Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Reuben Crothers and James McCormick will provide forward cover from the bench, with Lewis Finlay and James Humphreys named as back line replacements.

This game is to be played behind-closed-doors, however it will be live on BBC iPlayer – while the BBC Sport NI website stream will be available worldwide.

Ulster ‘A’ v Leinster ‘A’

(15-9) Aaron Sexton, Ben Moxham, Hayden Hyde, Ben Carson, Conor Rankin, Bill Johnston, Nathan Doak;

(1-8) Gareth Milasinovich, Adam McBurney, Ross Kane, Cormac Izuchukwu, Conor McMenamin, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, David McCann (Capt.).

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Reuben Crothers, James McCormick, Lewis Finlay, James Humphreys.