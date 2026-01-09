Ulster v Cheetahs Challenge Cup clash to be played behind closed doors at alternative venue

ULSTER’S CHALLENGE CUP clash with the Toyota Cheetahs on Sunday has fallen victim to severe weather conditions in the Netherlands and will now be played behind closed doors at an alternative venue.

The game was due to take place at the NRCA Stadium in Amsterdam, but tournament officials said that it must be moved “due to the impact of severe weather conditions in the Netherlands and associated venue considerations.”

The EPCR said: “The Municipality of Amsterdam has declared all municipal sports pitches unplayable until further notice due to the adverse weather conditions experienced during the week.”

The match will now take place at Dukes Rugby in ‘S Hertogenbosch, approximately 80km south of Amsterdam, on Sunday at 2pm local time [1pm Irish time].

Coverage of the game will be broadcast on EPCRugby.TV, Supersport and FloRugby.

The EPCR added: “Due to the late change in venue, the fixture will now be played behind closed doors. All ticket purchasers will be entitled to a full refund, minus the admin fee.

“EPCR, Rugby Nederland and Toyota Cheetahs are continuing to monitor weather conditions, should these further impact the fixture.”

In a statement of their own, Ulster Rugby said they are “seeking further clarification from tournament organisers regarding the implications of this decision and next steps, particularly for supporters who have already made travel arrangements.

“Rugby Netherland have confirmed fans will receive a refund for their tickets minus the admin fee.

“We really appreciate the efforts made by our supporters in travelling for the fixture and are now exploring options to recognise and thank their efforts in the near future.

“We also acknowledge the disappointment this news will bring and express our sincere sympathy to all supporters affected. We wish those who have travelled to the Netherlands a safe onward journey.”