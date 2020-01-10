Coetzee and Murphy return to Ulster team for Clermont clash

DAN McFARLAND HAS made just two changes to the Ulster team that beat Munster last Friday for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to take on Clermont Auvergne [KO 1pm, BT Sport 2].

Both changes come in the back row, as the Ulster head coach welcomes back Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy for the clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The inclusion of Coetzee and Murphy sees Sean Reidy switch to blindside flanker, but otherwise it’s as you were from the 38-17 bonus-point win over Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster currently lead Pool 3 of the Champions Cup with four rounds of fixtures played, sitting one point clear of Clermont on 17 points.

The province head into the game with an impressive return of four wins from their last five away games in the Champions Cup, but face a Clermont side who have won 30 of their last 31 games in the tournament.

Ulster

15. Will Addison

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (capt.)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Matthew Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Matt Faddes

