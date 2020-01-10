This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 January, 2020
Coetzee and Murphy return to Ulster team for Clermont clash

Head coach Dan McFarland has made just two changes to the team that beat Munster last Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 10 Jan 2020, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,078 Views 4 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ulster's Jordi Murphy is back in the starting team.
Ulster's Jordi Murphy is back in the starting team.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAN McFARLAND HAS made just two changes to the Ulster team that beat Munster last Friday for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to take on Clermont Auvergne [KO 1pm, BT Sport 2].  

Both changes come in the back row, as the Ulster head coach welcomes back Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy for the clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The inclusion of Coetzee and Murphy sees Sean Reidy switch to blindside flanker, but otherwise it’s as you were from the 38-17 bonus-point win over Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster currently lead Pool 3 of the Champions Cup with four rounds of fixtures played, sitting one point clear of Clermont on 17 points.  

The province head into the game with an impressive return of four wins from their last five away games in the Champions Cup, but face a Clermont side who have won 30 of their last 31 games in the tournament. 

Ulster

15. Will Addison
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (capt.)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Matthew Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Matt Faddes

Andy Dunne joined Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey in studio to chat about Joey Carbery, the Saracens fallout, Munster’s future, and much more. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

