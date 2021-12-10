Vermeulen debuts at 8 for Ulster as Hanrahan starts for Covid-hit Clermont

DUANE VERMEULEN WILL make his Ulster debut at number eight against Clermont in tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].

The South African recently joined the province and recorded a positive Covid-19 test result but he has now completed his isolation and fully recovered to be named for his first appearance.

Head coach Dan McFarland has made five changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s defeat to the Ospreys, with Andrew Warwick and Rob Herring coming into the front row. Kieran Treadwell is named in the second row alongside captain Alan O’Connor, while the in-form Marcus Rea gets the nod at blindside flanker. In the backline, James Hume returns at outside centre.

Meanwhile, Clermont have named former Munster man JJ Hanrahan at out-half for the European clash.

Jono Gibbes’ side are without four players due to Covid-19, having reported one positive case and one close contact, while two other unnamed players miss out due to being unvaccinated.

They are missing regular first-choice players in out-half Camille Lopez, fullback Kotaro Matsushima, and centre George Moala.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Jack McGrath

18. Ross Kane

19. Sam Carter

20. Greg Jones

21. Sean Reidy

22. Nathan Doak

23. Stewart Moore

Clermont:

15. Cheikh Tiberghien

14. Damian Penaud

13. Jean-Pascal Barraque

12. Tani Vili

11. Alivereti Raka

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Kévin Viallard

1. Peni Ravai

2. Yohan Beheregaray

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Jacobus Van Tonder

5. Sébastien Vahaamahina

6. Arthur Iturria

7. Peceli Yato

8. Fritz Lee

Replacements:

16. Benjamin Boudou

17. Etienne Falgoux

18. Cristian Ojovan

19. Thibaud Lanen

20. Lucas Dessaigne

21. Sébastien Bézy

22. Gabin Michet

23. Marvin O’Connor

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.