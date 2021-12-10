Vermeulen debuts at 8 for Ulster as Hanrahan starts for Covid-hit Clermont

DUANE VERMEULEN WILL make his Ulster debut at number eight against Clermont in tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].
The South African recently joined the province and recorded a positive Covid-19 test result but he has now completed his isolation and fully recovered to be named for his first appearance.
Head coach Dan McFarland has made five changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s defeat to the Ospreys, with Andrew Warwick and Rob Herring coming into the front row. Kieran Treadwell is named in the second row alongside captain Alan O’Connor, while the in-form Marcus Rea gets the nod at blindside flanker. In the backline, James Hume returns at outside centre.
Meanwhile, Clermont have named former Munster man JJ Hanrahan at out-half for the European clash.
Jono Gibbes’ side are without four players due to Covid-19, having reported one positive case and one close contact, while two other unnamed players miss out due to being unvaccinated.
They are missing regular first-choice players in out-half Camille Lopez, fullback Kotaro Matsushima, and centre George Moala.
Ulster:
- 15. Mike Lowry
- 14. Robert Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Ethan McIlroy
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. John Cooney
- 1. Andrew Warwick
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
- 5. Kieran Treadwell
- 6. Marcus Rea
- 7. Nick Timoney
- 8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
- 16. John Andrew
- 17. Jack McGrath
- 18. Ross Kane
- 19. Sam Carter
- 20. Greg Jones
- 21. Sean Reidy
- 22. Nathan Doak
- 23. Stewart Moore
Clermont:
- 15. Cheikh Tiberghien
- 14. Damian Penaud
- 13. Jean-Pascal Barraque
- 12. Tani Vili
- 11. Alivereti Raka
- 10. JJ Hanrahan
- 9. Kévin Viallard
- 1. Peni Ravai
- 2. Yohan Beheregaray
- 3. Rabah Slimani
- 4. Jacobus Van Tonder
- 5. Sébastien Vahaamahina
- 6. Arthur Iturria
- 7. Peceli Yato
- 8. Fritz Lee
Replacements:
- 16. Benjamin Boudou
- 17. Etienne Falgoux
- 18. Cristian Ojovan
- 19. Thibaud Lanen
- 20. Lucas Dessaigne
- 21. Sébastien Bézy
- 22. Gabin Michet
- 23. Marvin O’Connor
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Murray Kinsella discuss a massive weekend of Champions Cup rugby for the four Irish provinces.
COMMENTS (4)